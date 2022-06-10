Denver Broncos' third-year cornerback Michael Ojemudia has been framed as a player who might be fighting for a place on the roster. Injuries have blighted the momentum of the 24-year-old’s NFL career since an impressive rookie year when he registered 55 solo tackles, broke up six passes, and forced four fumbles in the 11 games he played.

Given that the Broncos have spent big dollars on corners like Ronald Darby and K'Waun Williams over the last two offseasons while also drafting Patrick Surtain II in Round 1 a year ago, the squeeze is most certainly on Ojemudia. To complicate matters, even the Broncos' most recent draft haul delivered yet more competition in the fourth and seventh rounds, which saw Damarri Mathis and Faion Hicks join the cornerback mix, respectively.

Such is the business of football — challenges always present themselves — but what remains undiminished is the natural athletic prowess Ojemudia has at his disposal. His ability to bounce back from hamstring issues that cost him all but two games last season has been battle-tested during OTAs.

When asked which corner as "caught his eye" this offseason, team's No. 1 corner revealed how impressed he's been by Ojemudia.

“O.J. He’s made plays throughout these OTAs,” Surtain said on Thursday. “He’s been ballin'. He’s been showing that he’s capable of making those big-time plays. He’s been showing out these whole OTAs, so I'd say him.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Corners tend to feed on high levels of confidence, so Ojemudia will be happy to hear the positive words of his high-profile teammate. Building on his recent gains early in the offseason program will be crucial, particularly when the Broncos move on to the tougher challenges of training camp.

Ojemudia’s draft pedigree counts for little two years removed from being drafted by Denver in the third round, especially when you factor in the new coaching staff. Seeing Vic Fangio moving on might even have been a sweet relief to the former Iowa defender, especially after finding himself confined to the gruff coach's famous doghouse for extended periods.

Fangio's well-documented preference for tall, rangy corners with octopus arms originally helped Ojemudia get noticed, but at least the constant desire to find bigger, more physical outside defenders isn’t only restricted to Denver's former head coach. Consequently, Ojemudia still boasts the ideal modern-day prototype most teams, including the Broncos, covet in their secondary.

Going against the elite quarterbacks of the AFC West presents a mammoth challenge, not just for Ojemudia, but for all the Broncos' cornerbacks moving forward. Testing themselves daily against Russell Wilson and the stable of talented Broncos' wide receivers is proving productive right now for Ojemudia and Surtain.

As 'O.J.' grows in confidence, so will his stranglehold on a prized roster spot.

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!