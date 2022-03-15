The Sheriff coming through in the clutch for the Broncos once again.

On February 2, 2014, Russell Wilson handed Peyton Manning an embarrassing loss in Super Bowl XLVIII as the Seattle Seahawks shellacked the Denver Broncos 43-8. Eight years later, Wilson is set to become the starting quarterback of the very team he defeated in the Super Bowl.

It's the first time that's happened in NFL history. And, in some cosmic way, Manning's fingerprints are partially on the blockbuster Wilson-to-Denver trade.

On Monday, NFL Network's James Palmer shed light on how Manning influenced the Wilson trade.

"Russell Wilson did a lot of research on the Broncos before being traded to Denver. That included recently reaching out to Peyton Manning multiple times. Picking Manning’s brain on the city, the organization & being the QB for the Broncos," Palmer tweeted.

Indeed, without Wilson signing off on the deal, the Seahawks couldn't have traded him to Denver because of the no-trade clause in his contract. The clause was Seattle's concession after declining Wilson's request to have a no-franchise-tag clause in the four-year, $140 million deal he signed back in 2019.

Based on Wilson's research of the Broncos — the front office and coaching staff — the city of Denver, and the veritable arsenal of weapons just waiting for a triggerman, he ultimately waived the clause. Manning was part of that research.

Enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame last summer, Manning continues to come through in the clutch for the Broncos. Manning is a great guy, sure, and still calls Denver home, but we'd be remiss to omit the fact that he's trying to buy the team.

Manning is one of the multiple potential buying groups set to bid on the upcoming sale of the Broncos and so he has a vested interest in the team upgrading the quarterback position with a nine-time Pro Bowler like Wilson. John Elway is part of another, and separate, buying conglomerate.

With the NFL purportedly wanting any bid on the Broncos to be fully "capitalized" — meaning, you'd better have the money ready to go now — there's little guarantee Manning's group will come out on top. I'd view Manning's testimonial to Wilson as yet another Hall-of-Fame move with the best interest of the Broncos in mind, more so than his own.

The Broncos' acquisition of Wilson will become official on Wednesday when the new league year opens. From there, we'll get to hear from Wilson as a Bronco in his introductory press conference and perhaps then we'll learn a little context on what Manning said to help persuade him to take his talents to the Mile High City and in the most improbable way, become the first quarterback to start for a team he defeated in the Super Bowl all-time.

For what it's worth, Manning became the first quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl with two separate teams. Tom Brady has since joined him. The only other quarterback to get close to that feat actually predated Manning's Super Bowl 50 triumph when Kurt Warner came dang close in Super Bowl XLIII.

Maybe Wilson becomes No. 3.

