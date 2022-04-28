The Sheriff honored the legacy of his late friend Demaryius Thomas in a big way.

Late Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas’ No. 88 jersey will forever be cherished by the fan base due to his dominant play on the field and generous heart. Last December, just 16 days before his 34th birthday, the four-time Pro Bowler was tragically found dead in his Georgia residence after he suffered a severe seizure.

Thomas' death has sent shockwaves through the NFL, but his heartbreaking loss has hit the city of Denver especially hard. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Georgia native played nine seasons for the Broncos and recorded the second-most receiving yards in team history.

Thomas, Denver's first-round draft choice in 2010, played in 125 games as Bronco, logging 665 receptions, 9,055 yards, and 60 touchdowns before being traded to the Houston Texans. He also played for the New York Jets.

On Wednesday, Hall-of-Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and his wife Ashley announced a scholarship through their PeyBack Foundation at Thomas’ alma mater Georgia Tech in the late receiver’s name.

"Demaryius Thomas was an incredibly talented and unselfish teammate, but more importantly, he was a special person and friend," Manning said. "My family and I miss him dearly, and we wanted to honor D.T.'s memory by partnering the PeyBack Foundation with Georgia Tech to establish the Demaryius A. Thomas Scholarship Endowment."

Manning and Thomas played four seasons together as one of the most dominant offensive duos in NFL history. ‘DT’ caught the touchdown pass that cemented Manning in league record books for the most career passing touchdowns, and the two teammates played in two Super Bowls together, capturing a World Championship in Super Bowl 50.

But it was Thomas’ famous smile and charitable heart that so resonated with Denver residents. The two-time second-team All-Pro championed a variety of charities in the Mile High City, specifically the Denver Boys & Girls Club. It was common to see ‘DT’ reading to children, riding bicycles, or enjoying outdoor recess in his spare time, which adds to his already sterling legacy.

"An important part of Demaryius' legacy was the way he inspired the next generation to pursue their dreams with the same perseverance and determination that defined him,” Manning explained. “Through this scholarship to Georgia Tech, Demaryius will have a lasting impact on deserving youth from his hometown area who can follow in his footsteps and accomplish great things in life."

At Georgia Tech, Thomas earned first-team All-ACC honors and left college recording 120 receptions for 2,339 yards and 15 touchdowns. The university’s athletic department recently revealed that August 8th will be Demaryius Thomas Day, celebrating his college jersey No. 8 and Broncos' No. 88. On that day, Georgia Tech will recognize a current player that will wear Thomas' No. 8 jersey.

"The Demaryius A. Thomas Scholarship Endowment will endow academic scholarships to attend Georgia Tech for incoming freshmen students from Laurens County, Ga., where Thomas was born and raised, or surrounding areas who demonstrate significant financial need,” Georgia Tech said in a press release. "We are grateful to Peyton and Ashley Manning and the PeyBack Foundation for establishing the Demaryius Thomas Scholarship. Thanks to their generous contribution, Demaryius' legacy will be carried on through Georgia Tech students from Laurens County and surrounding areas for years to come and his memory will be celebrated each year during our 8/8 Day recognitions."

