SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Phillip Lindsay Says Broncos' LT Garett Bolles is Having a 'Pro Bowl' Year

KeithCummings

Throughout the Denver Broncos' recent struggles, a tendency to abandon the running game has often confused and infuriated fans. That all changed during the Broncos' 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday as both star running backs Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay roared back into life.

189 rushing yards later, the Broncos not only proved the oddsmakers wrong, but they may also have even saved their season and put quarterback Drew Lock back on track. Lindsay appeared to be frozen out of the offense in recent games and puzzlingly only carried the ball four times against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10.

Lindsay revealed what he felt had reignited the flagging running game after carrying the ball 16 times for 83 yards in the win over the Dolphins that improved the Broncos to 4-6 on the season.

“At the end of the day, we came with attitude,” Lindsay said post-game. “You have to be able to remain consistent with the run game, that’s what it comes down to. When there’s a bad play, we still do it. When there’s a good play, you go back to it.”

Playing even with a small lead helped the Broncos massively and served to massage Lock's fragile confidence. Staying the course with the running game finally provided some vital balance to the offense. 

Additionally, the Broncos' struggling offensive line got a chance to cut loose and showcase its considerable athleticism by explosively getting out in front of the ball-carriers. Lindsay credited the group upfront and also praised Garett Bolles' level of play and what the left tackle has achieved this season in the wake of the upset.

“You guys see Garett Bolles out there, the stuff he is doing is Pro Bowl. He’s having a hellacious year,” Lindsay said. “His partner in crime [LG] Dalton Risner is doing his thing, [C Lloyd] Cushenberry doing his thing and [G] Graham [Glasgow] and [Austin] Schlottmann, all of them are doing their thing. That shows you that if you go and trust the run game and you go out and give it everything you’ve got, it’s going to open up.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Such praise from the ball-carrier, especially for a group that has struggled to date, suggests that the Broncos are hanging in together through good times and bad. Lock revealed post-game that Lindsay is rapidly emerging as an important leader in the ongoing process of fusing the young Broncos together.

“Phil is—I don’t really know how much Phil gets talked about in the media or if he gets pumped up or shut down, but he deserves a whole lot of credit for this run game and this offense,” Lock said on Sunday. “You guys see the plays on the field but him in the locker room—him in the huddle from last year to this year—it’s a completely different Phil. I’ve been extremely impressed with how he’s progressed as a leader for this offense and just as a football player in general.”

Lock will be grateful to Lindsay, and the Broncos' running game, for taking some of the weight off his young shoulders. It has also provided a much-needed tonic for the beleaguered signal-caller when framed against the mounting criticism of his increasingly shaky performances. 

Now that the Broncos have displayed some signs of life, the hope is they can build some confidence and string a few wins together. Lindsay's outlook on this team is bullish. 

“We can win the rest of these games,” Lindsay insisted. “It’s the NFL. We all do the same thing. It’s about executing.”

Keeping it simple and playing to your strengths might well be the key for the Broncos the rest of the way as they battle to keep their playoff chances alive.

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos vs. Dolphins Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 11

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog MIAvsDEN. Can the Broncos stop the slide and rebound at home?

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Fangio Reveals Why Broncos' Running Game Looked So Different

Against the Dolphins, the Broncos' rushing attack looked like a completely different scheme than in the nine previous games. It turns out, it was.

Chad Jensen

by

Little Phil

4 Unflinching Takeaways From Broncos' 20-13 Upset Win Over Dolphins

The Broncos defied the oddsmakers and defeated the Dolphins with relative ease. What did we learn from Denver's complementary Week 11 performance?

Lance Sanderson

by

Scottydog123

Biggest Winners & Losers From Broncos' 20-13 Upset Win Over Dolphins Revealed

The Broncos upset the red-hot Dolphins in Week 11. Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Chad Jensen

by

BRONCOBRO

Broncos at Raiders Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 10

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsLV. Can the Broncos win their first away game in Las Vegas?

Chad Jensen

by

DKMI

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Dolphins | Week 11 | Predictions & Picks

The Mile High Huddle staff predicts Broncos-Dolphins. Can the Broncos forestall a three-game skid?

MHH Staff

by

SpokaneBronco

Drew Lock Will Start for Broncos in Week 11 vs. Dolphins

The Broncos made their QB decision for Week 11.

Chad Jensen

by

Little Phil

Fangio on Broncos' QB Situation: 'We’re Committed to Drew Lock'

Vic Fangio answered one of Broncos Country's burning questions following Denver's 37-12 loss to the Raiders in Week 10.

Chad Jensen

by

Little Phil

Shurmur Provides Tone-Deaf Answer to How Phillip Lindsay Can be More Involved in Broncos' Offense

Pat Shurmur didn't sound like an offensive coordinator too concerned with Phillip Lindsay's abject lack of involvement.

Chad Jensen

by

rkoch

New NFL Ownership Policy Could Have Major Impact on Broncos

The Pat Bowlen Trust may be forced to sell the team in the near future if current legal disputes aren't soon resolved.

Lance Sanderson

by

sleonard6