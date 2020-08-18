SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Phillip Lindsay vs. Melvin Gordon: Who Comes Out on Top in Denver?

Erick Trickel

This is the roster battle Denver Broncos have anticipated and are monitoring closely. It's Phillip Lindsay vs. Mevin Gordon for the top running back job. 

This competition has sparked many articles of speculation and has triggered comments by both players because the battle is so hot.

In one corner you have Lindsay. The third-year, former undrafted back out of Colorado who has back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons and the hearts of many Broncos fans.

In the other corner is Gordon — the newcomer. The veteran. Gordon is entering his sixth year with only one 1,000-yard rushing season under his belt, though he does bring (three 1,000-plus-yard campaigns from scrimmage, and multiple injuries that cut have his seasons short.

What's the latest from Broncos Camp? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The two aren't similar running backs and could actually complement each other well. Having complementary backs is actually the direction the NFL is headed, but for some reason, the situation in Denver is being billed as a zero-sum game for these two backs because the competition is just so fierce.

There is a pride factor here between these two when it comes to being the top guy at the position. Both will get their touches and will find ultimately be utilized as a 1a/1b duo out of the backfield. 

Denver wanted better from its running back room because Lindsay was the only one producing. Enter Gordon. 

Lindsay and Gordon really can form a dynamic duo if they work towards it as it seems the running backs will be the focal point of the new Pat Shurmur offense.

For deep-dive analysis on this battle and which back might have the edge, check out the video above before clicking on to the next article. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Drew Lock Provides Encouraging Update on Broncos TE Jake Butt

For those who've already written him off, Jake Butt is building momentum early that could see his detractors eat a lot of crow.

Chad Jensen

by

Broncosfan4life

Vic Fangio Addresses How the Center Competition is Shaping Up at Broncos Camp

Fans expected to see rookie third-rounder Lloyd Cushenberry III quickly installed at center with the starters but that's not how the first three days of camp have shaken out. Vic Fangio explained what's going on in the center competition.

Luke Patterson

by

BuckinBronco

Noah Fant or Albert Okwuegbunam: Which TE has More Potential?

The Broncos have two young, talented tight ends. While draft pedigree separates the two, how close are these tight ends in talent? Which has more potential?

Erick Trickel

by

Gbronc

Broncos Second-Round WR KJ Hamler Leaves Practice Early Walking 'Slowly'

The Broncos' second-round wideout left Sunday's practice early, walking perhaps a tad gingerly. But a report says he'll be good to go on Monday.

Chad Jensen

by

Snowmatt345

Vic Fangio Says Broncos CB De'Vante Bausby is in 'Best Spot' of His Career

As the battle for the No. 3 cornerback job rages in Broncos camp, Vic Fangio had some interesting things to say about De'Vante Bausby.

KeithCummings

by

BuckinBronco

Jerry Jeudy is 'Making Defenders Look Silly' at Broncos Camp

The Broncos rookie first-rounder is proving to be as advertised.

Chad Jensen

by

BoulderTownandCounty

Broncos Camp: Melvin Gordon Shares his Initial Impressions of Drew Lock

Melvin Gordon is a newcomer to Dove Valley but he's already fallen in line behind the Broncos' young quarterback Drew Lock.

KeithCummings

by

LukePatterson

Drew Lock's Struggle is Balancing his Gunslinger Mindset with an Aversion to Turnovers

Drew Lock is trying to strike the right balance when it comes to pushing the ball down the field and protecting it along the way. It's a tricky business.

Chad Jensen

Broncos Are Asking More Out of LB Todd Davis in a Contract Year

Vic Fangio is placing a bigger onus on Todd Davis in 2020. Does the veteran linebacker have it in him to improve his coverage?

Chad Jensen

by

Thomas Hall

WATCH: The Play That Hints at What Could be Bryce Callahan's Big NFL Comeback

You've heard about Jerry Jeudy's big day at Broncos camp but cornerback Bryce Callahan had one of the highlight plays of practice. Does this mean Callahan is back?

Luke Patterson

by

MileHiJ