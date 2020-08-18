Phillip Lindsay vs. Melvin Gordon: Who Comes Out on Top in Denver?

This is the roster battle Denver Broncos have anticipated and are monitoring closely. It's Phillip Lindsay vs. Mevin Gordon for the top running back job.

This competition has sparked many articles of speculation and has triggered comments by both players because the battle is so hot.

In one corner you have Lindsay. The third-year, former undrafted back out of Colorado who has back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons and the hearts of many Broncos fans.

In the other corner is Gordon — the newcomer. The veteran. Gordon is entering his sixth year with only one 1,000-yard rushing season under his belt, though he does bring (three 1,000-plus-yard campaigns from scrimmage, and multiple injuries that cut have his seasons short.

The two aren't similar running backs and could actually complement each other well. Having complementary backs is actually the direction the NFL is headed, but for some reason, the situation in Denver is being billed as a zero-sum game for these two backs because the competition is just so fierce.

There is a pride factor here between these two when it comes to being the top guy at the position. Both will get their touches and will find ultimately be utilized as a 1a/1b duo out of the backfield.

Denver wanted better from its running back room because Lindsay was the only one producing. Enter Gordon.

Lindsay and Gordon really can form a dynamic duo if they work towards it as it seems the running backs will be the focal point of the new Pat Shurmur offense.

