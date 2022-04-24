NFL draft week is officially here, with the event set to begin on Thursday at 6 pm MDT. Denver Broncos' GM George Paton will supplement the roster heading into the final portion of the offseason.

There’s no doubt that second-year running back Javonte Williams, whom Paton traded up to draft out of North Carolina with the No. 35 overall pick, is the undisputed bell-cow of the new Russell Wilson offense. The 21-year-old Williams played in 17 games in his rookie season and rushed for 903 yards and four touchdowns.

Williams also recorded 43 receptions for 316 yards and three scores in the passing game and will be expected to continue his production in 2022. With Melvin Gordon still lingering on the market as an unrestricted free agent, the backup running back position is in question with many speculating that Paton could once again draft a running back this week.

But what if the Broncos could get a veteran free agent for cheap? What about a former Pro Bowler and hometown favorite who used to don the Orange and Blue? Phillip Lindsay would be all ears.

“Hey, man, I would be excited to be back home,” Lindsay told The Denver Post’s Sean Keeler, at the Colorado Buffaloes' 2022 spring football showcase at Folsom Field in Boulder. “I mean, it’s up the street. My family wouldn’t have to move anywhere. I’d love it. I love Broncos Country. I love the fans. They’re some of the best fans I’ve ever seen.”

Broncos No. 30 jerseys are still seen throughout Denver, and not all of them represent Hall-of-Famer Terrell Davis' nameplate on the back. Denver’s native son, Lindsay became the first undrafted offensive rookie to earn Pro Bowl honors in 2018.

From 2018-20, Lindsay appeared in 42 games for Denver (32 starts), rushing for 2,550 yards, 17 touchdowns and averaged 4.8 yards per carry. In 2019, he once again made history in becoming the first undrafted player in the NFL to rush for back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns to open a pro career.

In the spring of 2021, the Broncos placed a restricted free-agent tender on Lindsay. But since it was the lowest tender, the right-of-first-refusal, the player's camp asked Paton to rescind it and allow him to actually negotiate with teams on the open market because, well, Lindsay believed he was worth more than that. He signed a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Houston Texans.

After he departed Denver, Lindsay struggled to garner playing time behind Mark Ingram and David Johnson on the Texans' depth chart. Lindsay appeared in 10 games in Houston, getting just one start, and logging 130 yards, one rushing and one receiving score before getting released at the end of November. The Miami Dolphins claimed Lindsay off waivers where he finished out the season, appearing in four games and finishing with just 119 additional rushing yards and four first downs.

“Honestly, for me, it’s about finding the right opportunity, finding the right fit for me,” Lindsay told Keeler. “So, I’m taking my time, more than not being in a rush to go to some OTAs right now. Honestly, I want to be on a team where they’re going to be able to utilize me the right way. So that’s what I’m looking for right now.”

While the notion of a potential reunion with Lindsay in Denver is exciting for the Buffs faithful and Broncos Country, I don’t see it happening. Not because I don’t respect Lindsay or think he’s unworthy of an opportunity but because I’d urge others to revisit Paton’s decision to let the player walk away from the Broncos so that the GM could fill his place with former Minnesota Vikings running back Mike Boone.

As fate would have it, Lindsay and Boone have previously trained together ahead of their respective NFL arrivals, but the two couldn’t be more different physically or stylistically. I fully expect the 26-year-old Boone to play a big part in Denver's special teams in 2022, and to compete for the backup running back job with whoever is brought in via free agency or the draft.

Like Lindsay, Boone was an undrafted free agent from Cincinnati where he caught the attention of Paton who previously led Minnesota’s scouting department. Last year, Boone was placed on injured reserve after suffering a severe quad injury and struggled to find reps in former OC Pat Shurmur’s bewildering offense.

Boone is a relatively cheap veteran with a good football acumen, solid preparation, and consistent ability. He's backup-worthy and at least worth throwing in the mix for competition.

As for the Broncos' 2022 offense, don’t expect there to be gross incompetency when viewing this season. When asked about the potential of playing with Wilson, Lindsay said “Hey, that would be great,” with a large grin. “He’s really good. Super good.”

