Projecting Broncos' TE Noah Fant's 2020 Stats

In the NFL, it typically takes tight ends a few years to develop and that expectation holds true for Denver Broncos' Noah Fant. As a rookie in 2019, Fant set multiple records, including franchise marks for receptions by a rookie tight end and yards by a rookie tight end, as well as the longest touchdown in team history by a rookie tight end.

For all the greatness he displayed, the flip-side was, Fant showed multiple issues as a blocker and had a few drops.

Entering Year 2, the Broncos are expecting even bigger things from Fant as the team has worked to improve his blocking, catching, and aggression at the catch point. Those three areas of improvement can really take his game to the next level and under the tutelage of tight ends coach Wade Hardman, who is highly regarded in the NFL for developing tight ends.

Another key piece to really help Fant flourish this season is the addition of Pat Shurmur as the offensive coordinator. After working with Evan Engram with the New York Giants, Shurmur knows how to utilize Fant as he and Engram are quite similar in play-style.

As with my previous player projections, Fant's 2020 projections are formulated after analyzing similar style tight ends over the last 10 years with some adjustments.

Projections

58 receptions

763 yards

Seven touchdowns

Fant is in a great spot to really elevate his game, especially if the three areas of concern I emphasized are improved upon.

Denver really needs him to take a big step forward and really emerge as a threat as it'd make this dangerous offense even more dangerous. For a deep-dive on how I arrived at Fant's projections and what to expect this season, check out the video above.

