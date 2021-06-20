Vic Fangio Hints Broncos' Depth is Thin at Key Position

The injury bug worked overtime in Dove Valley last season as the Denver Broncos suffered a number of key losses, exposing a lack of depth at multiple positions. Often, the Broncos displayed the will to compete but did not possess the talent.

Highlighted by season-ending injuries to star pass rusher Von Miller and Pro Bowl wide receiver Courtland Sutton, injuries plagued both sides of the ball. Quarterback Drew Lock, cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Bryce Callahan, as well as defensive linemen Jurrell Casey and Mike Purcell, all missed significant time.

Unfortunately, injuries are part of the NFL and no team is immune. It’s a 'next man up' league. Give credit to new Broncos GM George Paton for seeing the gaps from last season and bolstering the roster depth through the NFL draft and free agency.

Competing in the pass-happy AFC, Paton prioritized adding talent and flexibility to the back end of the defense by adding free-agent cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller, which was punctuated by the GM's first-ever draft pick in Patrick Surtain II. In addition, the Broncos doubled up by drafting gifted safeties Caden Sterns and Jamar Johnson in the fifth round.

One of the top safety tandems in football — Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson — can finally take a breather. Head coach Vic Fangio has the luxury of crafting creative defensive schemes that maximize the talent of the deepest position on the roster and can now dedicate more focus on bolstering the team's linebacker corps.

That's the good news. The bad?

Depth at OLB Remains a Concern

Opposing offensive play-callers fear the pressure Miller and fellow outside linebacker Bradley Chubb impose on their best-laid plans. When healthy, the Broncos' duo, along with former undrafted free agent Malik Reed (who led the team in sacks last year), is relentless in pursuit of opposing quarterbacks.

In concert with their teammates on defense, this pass-rush trio can alter the trajectory of a game. However, beyond the three veterans mentioned above, the cupboards are bare at outside linebacker.

When asked about the depth Miller and Chubb, Fangio replied last week, “We got Malik (Reed) but it’s wide open after that… We need to find another two players.”

The Candidates

Seventh-round rookie Jonathon Cooper, the former Ohio State defensive end, is in the mix to compete for a roster spot. Cooper is stout, quick, and intelligent, highlighting his collegiate career as a team captain at Ohio State.

Cooper will need to adapt his arsenal of pass rush moves while transitioning to a stand-up linebacker to earn playing time, once he fully returns from the heart ablation procedure he underwent after the draft.

Another player in the hunt to make the 53-man roster is the second-year Derrek Tuszka. He will need to leverage last year’s experience in the league as well as show the coaching staff that he has grown stronger and can become a consistent contributor on the roster.

Paton added additional challengers Pita Taumoepenu, Peter Kalambayi, Natrez Patrick, and Andre Mintze to the linebacker corps. Hopefully, this will lead to a diamond emerging from the rough.

How do the dominoes fall at outside linebacker?

2021 OLB Roster Prediction

Von Miller

Bradley Chubb

Malik Reed

Jonathan Cooper

Veteran added to roster after NFL camp cuts

Derrek Tuszka (practice squad)

Bottom Line

Again, Paton has taken major steps to add quality talent across multiple position groups and fill roster holes. Fans can only hope the GM has done enough to discourage the injury Grim Reaper from returning to Denver.

Maybe that virulent pest will pass over the Mile High City this year and give the Broncos the chance to reach their potential.

