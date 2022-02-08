Report: Tom McMahon Hired by Broncos' AFC West Rival

Josh McDaniels is doing Josh McDaniels things as the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — including hiring former Denver Broncos lightning rod special teams coordinator Tom McMahon.

On Monday, McMahon accepted the same position with the Raiders, multiple media outlets reported.

McMahon had spent the last four seasons in Denver following a half-decade-long stint in Indianapolis. Although the 52-year-old arrived on glowing recommendation, his Broncos units were annually underwhelming if outright poorly-managed, often the club's weakest and most detrimental link.

According to Football Outsiders' DVOA rankings, the Broncos' special teams finished third-worst in the NFL in 2021, down from 24th the year prior. Specifically, the group ranked dead last in both kick-return and kickoff coverage departments and allowed the highest opponent net punting average.

McMahon was relieved of his duties in January after Vic Fangio was fired and Nathaniel Hackett was tapped as Broncos HC. Hackett also dismissed several other Fangio-era assistants, including offensive and defensive coordinators Pat Shurmur and Ed Donatell.

Denver reportedly has targeted Rams assistant STC Dwayne Stukes to replace McMahon. Stukes can not be hired until Los Angeles completes its game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday.

