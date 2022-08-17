Randy Gradishar Snubbed Again: Time for a New Group of 49 Hall-of-Fame Voters

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has a problem: the voters seemingly have no backbone.

When one voter with some clout comes to the table with an agenda, the other voters roll over and show their bellies. That's not an authentic debate based on the merits of a candidate — it's an injustice and a mockery of the greats that are enshrined in Canton.

The case in point is Joe Klecko. I have zero issue with Klecko's candidacy and his induction into the Hall of Fame. The issue is how it happened.

Klecko has a case for Canton, but it isn't overwhelming. His resume also pales in comparison to other finalists over the years, like Randy Gradishar and Bob Kuechenberg.

The simple fact is that since the day Klecko became eligible for the Hall of Fame, he has never once been a true contender for enshrinement, while the other two listed above have been in steady consideration by voters. Gradishar was twice named a finalist during his pre-Senior pool days and once as a Senior candidate in 2020. Kuechenberg was an eight-time finalist from 2002 to 2009.

Voters have long considered Gradishar and Kuechenberg prime candidates for entry into those hallowed halls, but they've narrowly missed out. Klecko has never been close enough to narrowly miss.

The other evidence that Gradishar and Kuechenberg are the stronger candidates is their respective long list of All-Pro awards, Pro Bowls, Super Bowls, and Defensive Player of the Year Awards, but that evidence has been presented ad nauseam. It seemingly matters not in their case for the Hall of Fame.

Why did that perspective all of a sudden change in 2022? Purportedly, it happened because one voter made it well known that Klecko would be the player who gets in, and the rest of the voters tucked their tails and followed along.

The cowardice is astounding. So much so that the Pro Football Hall of Fame should wipe clean its slate of current voters and bring in a new group with the ability to weigh the evidence without bias or a preconceived agenda.

The mockery of the greatness that is the Pro Football Hall of Fame needs to come to an end. That starts by clearing out the 'old guard' of voters and starting anew.

49 new voters.

Voters who are willing to put the time into research, watch the film, talk to those in the know about these great players of the past, and have a willingness to discuss candidates without a preconceived bias.

Canton needs voters who can weigh evidence dispassionately. Until then, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will continue to be diminished.

As for Denver Broncos fans, there's still hope for two other semi-finalists. Former head coaches Mike Shanahan, and Dan Reeves are still in the running for the Class of 2023.

Meanwhile, Gradishar languishes for at least another year while Broncos fans fairly wonder whether the 'old guard' voters will ever have the gumption to balance the scales of football justice and enshrine one of the greatest linebackers to ever play the game.

