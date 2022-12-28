Broncos OLB Randy Gregory's Suspension Overturned Upon NFL Appeal

Randy Gregory apologized for the ugly scene he was at the center of on Christmas.

With so many dysfunctional elements colliding over a disastrous Denver Broncos season, the sight of rush linebacker Randy Gregory throwing punches at Los Angeles Rams guard Oday Aboushi post-game on Sunday seemed par for the course.

In the wake of head coach Nathaniel Hackett getting fired on Monday, the NFL announced that Gregory and Aboushi had been suspended for their infractions. However, we learned on Tuesday that upon appeal, the NFL had overturned the suspensions, opting instead to fine Gregory $50,000 and Aboushi $12,000, per ESPN's Sarah Bishop.

Gregory released a public apology on Monday for letting the frustrations of his injury-plagued season get the better of him.

"Dear Broncos Country. I would like to thank my amazing teammates, staff, and fans who have supported me throughout this frustrating season. I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize for my actions yesterday. The game was full of emotion and disappointment, and was not a reflection of my character. My goal is to finish out the season strong, play with pride and be part of the solution, not the problem going forward. Thank you," Gregory wrote.

Broncos' starting left guard Dalton Risner has fallen on his sword to patch things up with backup quarterback Brett Rypien, the teammate with whom he got involved in a sideline fracas on Christmas Day.

The extent to which the now departed Hackett had utterly lost control over the team was driven home by Sunday's spectacular on-and-off field meltdowns. One can only imagine that Hackett felt uncomfortable on the fight home — full of the knowledge that all of his chickens had finally come home to roost.

Gregory's particularly graphic implosion holds a mirror up to the Broncos' entire operation. The Broncos have been beset by expectations as big and bloated as the contracts the team handed out in pursuit of immediate success. The ship has run aground.

Firing Hackett also reveals a rudderless organization that's desperately looking for some answers. Broncos CEO Greg Penner will now spearhead the hunt for the new head coach — alongside GM George Paton. Clearly, that represents a massive change to the team's hiring process after Paton was the prime hiring figurehead a year ago.

When the Walton/Penner ownership group purchased the Broncos for a world record price of $4.65 billion, the last thing they were expecting was one of their premium free-agent acquisitions to turn into a bare-knuckle fighter. Regaining a firm grip on the listing franchise has already seen the head coach and two more assistants shown the door rather unceremoniously.

