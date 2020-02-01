Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Reaction Pours in After Broncos' Safety Steve Atwater Elected to Hall of Fame

MHH Staff

Pinch yourself because, after more than a decade of waiting, Steve Atwater is finally headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The greatest safety in Denver Broncos' history, Atwater was named a finalist for the Hall for the third time this year.

You know what they say; third time's a charm. 

Atwater will join his former two-time World Champion teammates John Elway, Gary Zimmerman, Shannon Sharpe and Terrell Davis with a bronze bust in Canton, along with late owner Pat Bowlen, Floyd Little and Champ Bailey. 

Atwater retired with 1,188 combined tackles with five career sacks and 24 interceptions. He was the epitome of prolific throughout his 11-year NFL career, earning eight Pro Bowl nods to go along with two first-team All-Pro selections. He was also selected to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1990s. 

Atwater joined the Broncos as the team's first-round draft pick back in 1989 out of Arkansas. He appeared in three Super Bowls with the Broncos, including XXXII and XXXIII. 

Atwater was the tip of the spear for the Broncos' defense and his reckless intensity made a massive impact in his team's upset victory over Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXII. Atwater was a heat-seeking missile in that title game, making several impact plays that swung momentum Denver's way and knocked off the defending World-Champion Packers. 

Also one of the nicest and most genuinely kind men I've ever met, Atwater's reputation around the NFL is sterling. His on-field impact spoke volumes but his off-field character earned him friends and admirers the league over. 

Because of that, the response to Atwater's Hall-of-Fame induction both inside and outside of Broncos Country has been immense. Reactions have poured in. 

Football Karma

Bittersweet

Pat Bowlen Would be Overjoyed

Overcome

Follow MHH on Twitter @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Broncos QB Brock Osweiler Wishes he Hadn't Listened to Agents & Ignored Elway's Calls

John Elway tried to keep Brock Osweiler but the Broncos' former second-round pick ignored calls from Denver and defected to Houston.

Chad Jensen

by

Tomcat14

Denver Broncos' 7-Round 2020 Mock Draft | Version 2.0

This is how the Broncos build the nest around Drew Lock.

Nick Kendell

by

Chilly303

Drew Lock Shares First Public Reaction to Broncos Hiring Shurmur & Shula

The Broncos' young franchise quarterback finally spoke publicly about the momentous coaching changes the team made that will greatly affect him.

Chad Jensen

by

EchoChamber

Shelby Harris' Possible Return to Broncos 'Is About the Money'

Shelby Harris is focused on 'generational wealth' as he approaches unrestricted free agency. And it's hard to fault him.

Chad Jensen

by

Jefffrey55

Broncos Safety Steve Atwater Elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The 20-year wait is over for Steve Atwater. He will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

KeithCummings

by

Brew77

NFL Commissioner Goodell Weighs in Publicly on the Broncos' Ongoing Ownership Dispute

Roger Goodell remains adamant that the Bowlen family must respect the wishes of the late Pat Bowlen and for now, that means trusting the Trust.

Chad Jensen

by

CUBuffinTX

WATCH: Steve Atwater Gets 'the Knock' Informing him of Hall-of-Fame Election

Steve Atwater's reaction to the news that he's been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame was priceless.

Chad Jensen

by

Brainco

Report: Broncos to Hire John Pagano to Serve as OLBs Coach

The Broncos are filling their last coaching vacancy with a very experienced defensive mind.

Chad Jensen

by

broncofan55555

5 Starting-Caliber Players the Broncos Will be Getting Back From Injury in 2020

If all goes well in the recovery of these five formerly injured players, the Broncos will be getting a badly-needed infusion of talent.

Chad Jensen

by

Dick Hanky

Legendary S Ronnie Lott Weighs in on Steve Atwater's Hall-of-Fame Worthiness

Steve Atwater will soon know whether he finally made it into the hallowed halls of the Canton, OH.

KeithCummings

by

CUBuffinTX