Reaction Pours in After Broncos' Safety Steve Atwater Elected to Hall of Fame

Pinch yourself because, after more than a decade of waiting, Steve Atwater is finally headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The greatest safety in Denver Broncos' history, Atwater was named a finalist for the Hall for the third time this year.

You know what they say; third time's a charm.

Atwater will join his former two-time World Champion teammates John Elway, Gary Zimmerman, Shannon Sharpe and Terrell Davis with a bronze bust in Canton, along with late owner Pat Bowlen, Floyd Little and Champ Bailey.

Atwater retired with 1,188 combined tackles with five career sacks and 24 interceptions. He was the epitome of prolific throughout his 11-year NFL career, earning eight Pro Bowl nods to go along with two first-team All-Pro selections. He was also selected to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1990s.

Atwater joined the Broncos as the team's first-round draft pick back in 1989 out of Arkansas. He appeared in three Super Bowls with the Broncos, including XXXII and XXXIII.

Atwater was the tip of the spear for the Broncos' defense and his reckless intensity made a massive impact in his team's upset victory over Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXII. Atwater was a heat-seeking missile in that title game, making several impact plays that swung momentum Denver's way and knocked off the defending World-Champion Packers.

Also one of the nicest and most genuinely kind men I've ever met, Atwater's reputation around the NFL is sterling. His on-field impact spoke volumes but his off-field character earned him friends and admirers the league over.

Because of that, the response to Atwater's Hall-of-Fame induction both inside and outside of Broncos Country has been immense. Reactions have poured in.

