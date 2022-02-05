Report: Broncos Release Super Bowl-Winning Coach

A few holdovers from the Vic Fangio tenure are expected to stick around on new Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett's staff. Reggie Herring is not one of them.

9News' Mike Klis reported Friday that Herring, the team's linebackers coach since 2015, has been informed by Hackett that he won't be retained for the 2022 season.

A longtime NFL assistant, Herring joined the Broncos prior to their championship campaign following stints in Dallas, Houston, and Chicago. The 62-year-old, thanks to his football acumen and scheme independence, survived multiple regimes — from Gary Kubiak to Vance Joseph to Fangio.

Herring's role became specialized in 2020 after Denver hired John Pagano to coach outside linebackers, with the former shifting his focus inside. This resulted in ILBs Alexander Johnson (124) and Josey Jewell (113) leading the defense in combined tackles.

The role proved more challenging last season, however, as both Johnson and Jewell were lost to torn pectoral injuries, forcing the Broncos to play Musical Chairs at the position. Herring eventually found a solid starting duo in rookie Baron Browning and midseason acquisition Kenny Young, then Browning and Jonas Griffith, a second-year undrafted free agent who blossomed into an asset against the pass.

It's unclear as of this writing who the Broncos are targeting to replace Herring, nor which other Fangio-era staffers will receive their walking papers in the days ahead.

Klis did affirm that incumbent secondary coach Christian Parker is likely to keep his job. Parker presumably will work under current Rams defensive backs coach Ejiro Evero, who's expected to become the Broncos' new defensive coordinator following Super Bowl 56.

“I've never seen anyone work as hard as he does on the phone, interviewing the potential candidates," Broncos general manager George Paton said of Hackett. "And so I'm really excited for the staff.”

