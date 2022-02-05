Report: Broncos Release Super Bowl-Winning Coach

Skip to main content
Team(s)
Denver Broncos

Report: Longtime LB Coach Reggie Herring Will Not Return to Broncos

Herring joined Denver's staff in 2015.

A few holdovers from the Vic Fangio tenure are expected to stick around on new Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett's staff. Reggie Herring is not one of them.

9News' Mike Klis reported Friday that Herring, the team's linebackers coach since 2015, has been informed by Hackett that he won't be retained for the 2022 season.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A longtime NFL assistant, Herring joined the Broncos prior to their championship campaign following stints in Dallas, Houston, and Chicago. The 62-year-old, thanks to his football acumen and scheme independence, survived multiple regimes — from Gary Kubiak to Vance Joseph to Fangio.

Herring's role became specialized in 2020 after Denver hired John Pagano to coach outside linebackers, with the former shifting his focus inside. This resulted in ILBs Alexander Johnson (124) and Josey Jewell (113) leading the defense in combined tackles.

The role proved more challenging last season, however, as both Johnson and Jewell were lost to torn pectoral injuries, forcing the Broncos to play Musical Chairs at the position. Herring eventually found a solid starting duo in rookie Baron Browning and midseason acquisition Kenny Young, then Browning and Jonas Griffith, a second-year undrafted free agent who blossomed into an asset against the pass.

Read More

It's unclear as of this writing who the Broncos are targeting to replace Herring, nor which other Fangio-era staffers will receive their walking papers in the days ahead.

Klis did affirm that incumbent secondary coach Christian Parker is likely to keep his job. Parker presumably will work under current Rams defensive backs coach Ejiro Evero, who's expected to become the Broncos' new defensive coordinator following Super Bowl 56.

“I've never seen anyone work as hard as he does on the phone, interviewing the potential candidates," Broncos general manager George Paton said of Hackett. "And so I'm really excited for the staff.”

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell (L) and linebackers coach Reggie Herring (R) talk in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
News

Report: Broncos Release Super Bowl-Winning Coach

21 minutes ago
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates his rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Green Bay Packers' 24-14 win at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. He shouted at fans \"I own you, I still own you.\" T
News

Aaron Rodgers Takes Major Step Toward Potential Trade

3 hours ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Here's What the Hackett Hire Means for Drew Lock's Future in Denver

7 hours ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) talks with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during training camp at UCHealth Training Complex.
News

Broncos Predicted to Re-Sign Starting QB to Monster Deal

22 hours ago
John Elway, Brian Flores
News

John Elway Releases Strong Statement Denying Brian Flores' 'Defamatory Attack'

Feb 3, 2022
Denver Broncos southwest area scout Darren Mougey arrives prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium.
News

Broncos Promote Darren Mougey to Assistant General Manager

Feb 3, 2022
USATSI_17472258
News

Report: Broncos to Hire 'Popular' Special Teams Coordinator?

Feb 3, 2022
Ejiro Evero
News

Aqib Talib Waxes Poetic on Broncos' Rumored Top DC Candidate Ejiro Evero

Feb 3, 2022
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the Green Bay Packers divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field.
News

3 Biggest Beneficiaries of a Potential Aaron Rodgers Trade to Broncos

Feb 2, 2022