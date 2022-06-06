Skip to main content

Report: Rob Walton Expected to Purchase Broncos for 'About' $4.5 Billion

Conflicting news on Denver's ownership situation emerged Monday.

The long saga of Denver Broncos ownership appears to be coming to an end in the very near future, according to a report from Forbes.

Rob Walton, an heir to the Walmart fortune, will win the bidding for the Denver Broncos at about $4.5 billion, several sports bankers told Forbes. The winning bid is expected to be announced as early as this month. - Forbes on Twitter

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Relatively late to the process, Walton was immediately considered the favorite to buy the Broncos because of his vast superiority in net worth. Walton has an estimated net worth of roughly $60 billion, per the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The second round of bids is due later this afternoon, and the Broncos are trying to cool speculation that the process is over.

After the Forbes report, word was quickly sent through Adam Schefter that the process isn't over.

The $4 billion number had been talked about all winter and spring as a starting point for the sale of the Broncos. Four-and-a-half billion dollars would smash the US Sports Franchise record for a sale set by the Brooklyn Nets in 2017 of "just" $2.35 million.

The world record for a sports franchise was set earlier this month when a Todd Boehly-led consortium purchased London-based Chelsea Football Club for roughly $5.3 billion.

Boehly was also in the running for the Broncos, though he was never considered one of the favorites, all but removed from consideration once his deal for Chelsea was approved by the UK government. 

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Rob Walton
News

Report: Broncos Have New Owner After Multi-Billion-Dollar Bid

By MHH Staff1 minute ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during OTA workouts at the UC Health Training Center.
News

Russell Wilson Trade Predicted to Land Broncos in One-&-Done Playoff Purgatory

By Bob Morris16 hours ago
Albert Okwuegbunam
News

Broncos Player Profile: Albert Okwuegbunam #85 | TE

By Erick Trickel20 hours ago
Denver Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith (50) leaves the field after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
News

Josey Jewell Explains How Broncos' LB Jonas Griffith 'Excelled' Last Year

By Chad Jensen21 hours ago
Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) and linebacker Jonathon Cooper (53) celebrate a sack against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.
News

Broncos Have a Problem at Outside Linebacker

By Dylan Von ArxJun 4, 2022
Denver Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith (50) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Jonas Griffith Sets Sights on Broncos' Starting ILB Job

By Keith CummingsJun 4, 2022
Denver Bronco outside line backer Nik Bonitto (42) during rookie mini camp drills at UCHealth Training Center.
News

How Nik Bonitto Feeds Broncos' Pursuit of the AFC West Crown

By Dr. Emmett SmithJun 3, 2022
UT Martin's Carson Evans (11) celebrates with Rodney Williams II (2) after Williams scored a touchdown in an Ohio Valley Conference football game between the Austin Peay Governors and UT Martin Skyhawks at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tenn., on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Hpt Austin Peay Ut Martin Football 21
News

Broncos Player Profile: Rodney Williams #86 | TE

By Erick TrickelJun 3, 2022
Russell Wilson Denver Broncos
News

Broncos' Top-3 Players of 2022 Revealed by PFF

By Chad JensenJun 3, 2022