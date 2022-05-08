Skip to main content

Report: Broncos Ownership Front-Runner Rob Walton Plans to Build New Stadium

Broncos Country's ears perked up at this notion. A new stadium?

Depending on what sources you believe, the Denver Broncos ownership sweepstakes could be whittling down from being a five-horse race to just two remaining front-runners. Broncos' CEO Joe Ellis is rumored to have entertained Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris on Thursday, showing him around the team's stadium and facilities, which he might eventually come to own.

Make no mistake, Harris and the potential ownership group he leads are indeed serious, high-stakes players at the Broncos poker table. That being said, even Harris' past track record of running a pro sports franchise in Philadelphia still has him lagging behind Walmart heir Rob Walton as the favorite to land the Broncos.

Several key financial and personal factors appear to be in play which make Walton, a multi-billionaire, the leading candidate, or at least according to Woody Paige's sources:

  1. Walton has the financial means to outstrip any bid, which would be forthcoming from Harris and his group.
  2. He has close family connection to the Kroenke family, who own several major franchises, including the Los Angeles Rams.
  3. He owns a residence in Aspen, Colorado, and one of his sons lives in Boulder.
  4. He has the desire to build a new state of the art stadium to house the Broncos in Denver.

Broncos Country might not overly care who winds up becoming the new owner of its beloved team, but having an owner with some local connections is reassuring. With that in mind, Walton and his advisors are due to touch down in the Mile High City next week to receive the same tour and hospitality that Harris and his entourage enjoyed on Thursday.

Ultimately, it should all boil down to what one of the billionaires is willing to part with the most cash in the coming weeks. Being ridiculously cash rich is a prerequisite to even sit down at the bidding table, but inevitably, complexities do lie within.

Perhaps what will make even the most apathetic Broncos fans sit up and take notice is the fact that sources have suddenly revealed that a new stadium could well be in the pipeline. Dangling such a juicy carrot could instantly prove to be a pivotal bargaining chip with which to capture the hearts and minds of Broncos Country and also serve to smooth the sale process moving forward.

Traditionally, merely proposing the construction of a new stadium is often shamelessly aimed at garnering easy headlines and capturing positive PR momentum to garner support for public investment. Establishing that the potential new owner means business is always a good image to project and particularly to a success-starved fan base.

Cloak and dagger tactics are now very much in play and worth considering as the deal to sell the Broncos edges ever closer.

