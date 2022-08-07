Skip to main content

Countdown to Canton: Broncos Who Belong in Hall of Fame: Rod Smith | No. 6

It's time to shine a light on the careers of those former Broncos who deserve Hall-of-Fame recognition.

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Rod Smith is the greatest undrafted wide receiver of all time. In fact, he is one of the greatest undrafted players at any position. 

People will assert that even though Smith has incredible achievements in the NFL, the fact that he did it all without getting his name called during the draft isn’t relevant in a Hall of Fame argument. That's a flawed take. 

Not being drafted creates obstacles to playing time early on. This should be taken into account when voters decide Smith's fate, how much he had to overcome just to get on the field, and it should help to sway their decision.

A drafted player is given many opportunities to take the field early and often. On the other hand, a player who goes undrafted has to fight to make the team in the first place and must go above and beyond to prove himself ready to play on the grid-iron.

The Case for Smith

Denver Broncos wide receiver (80) Rod Smith catches a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Smith came into the league in 1994 and didn’t see the field until late September 1995. He was not given many opportunities (although he seized them with both hands) that year, even though his first catch was a game-winning touchdown from John Elway.

Had Smith been drafted, he would have seen the field faster and started compiling statistics, which voters love, much sooner. Instead of six catches in ’95 and 16 in ’96, respectively, maybe it would have looked more like 30 in ’94, 60 in ’95 and then 70 in ’96.

Smith had the talent to create those types of numbers. That would have pushed his career over the 1,000-reception mark and easily past the 13,000-yard mark, giving him better numbers than Torry Holt, who will be in Canton soon.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Producing in a Production-Based Business

Putting that aside, Smith still has the resume to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame. He has two Super Bowl victories, went to the Pro Bowl three times, and was selected as an All-Pro twice.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Smith's 152 yards receiving in Super Bowl XXXIII was fourth-best in history at the time. He also had eight seasons of at least 1,000 yards receiving.

For his career, Smith had 849 receptions, 11,389 yards receiving, and 68 touchdowns. At the time of his retirement, his reception total ranked him No. 11 all-time, and his receiving yards ranked him No. 17 all-time in the NFL. All but three of the players ahead of him are in the Hall of Fame.

From 2000 to 2001, Smith was arguable the best receiver in the NFL. He led the league in receptions in those two seasons and was second in receiving yards while competing with Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, and Marvin Harrison for that honor — players all in their prime at the time and all Hall-of-Famers today. The vast majority of Smith's career was spent in a run-first offense, which makes these statistical marks even more compelling.

Furthermore, Smith's receiving yards are the most by any undrafted player. Ever. 

No other undrafted player has even reached the 10,000-yard receiving mark. Smith was also an incredible blocker, which was a significant reason for Terrell Davis’ success, and that of many other 1,000-yard running backs.

Bottom Line

Smith has the numbers and an incredible story to go with them. He went undrafted and struggled to make the team, only to become the most decorated receiver in Broncos' history and a key contributor on two World Champion teams.

Smith played with his heart and soul every game. He attacked every down like it was his last, and it showed on the field. His heart alone should warrant induction, but his career accolades should be more than enough.

Follow Thomas on Twitter @ThomasHallNFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver (80) Rod Smith catches a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
News

Broncos Who Belong in Hall of Fame: Rod Smith

By Thomas Hall1 minute ago
Baron Browning
News

Coach Hackett Shares 'Unbelievable' Early Returns on Baron Browning's Switch to OLB

By Keith Cummings16 hours ago
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Nathaniel Hackett Addresses the Fist-Fight on Day 10 of Broncos Camp

By Chad Jensen18 hours ago
Denver Broncos general manager George Paton observes OTA workouts at the UC Health Training Center.
News

3 Injuries that Will Greatly Affect Broncos' Final Roster Math

By Thomas Hall18 hours ago
Albert Okwuegbunam, Melvin Gordon
News

Broncos Camp Hints at How Nathaniel Hackett is Involving RBs & TEs in Passing Game

By Erick Trickel19 hours ago
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) during OTA workouts at the UC Health Training Center.
News

Broncos Camp | Day 10: Three Observations to Analyze

By Luke Patterson19 hours ago
Denver Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith (50) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Broncos LB Jonas Griffith Singled Out by PFF as a Player of 'Intrigue'

By Nick KendellAug 6, 2022 1:15 PM EDT
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Examining How Much Broncos are Spending on Offense in 2022

By Bob MorrisAug 6, 2022 12:39 PM EDT
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) reacts during the national anthem before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
News

Demaryius Thomas' Death Due to Complications from 'A Seizure Disorder'

By Keith CummingsAug 5, 2022 6:50 PM EDT