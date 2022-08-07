Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Rod Smith is the greatest undrafted wide receiver of all time. In fact, he is one of the greatest undrafted players at any position.

People will assert that even though Smith has incredible achievements in the NFL, the fact that he did it all without getting his name called during the draft isn’t relevant in a Hall of Fame argument. That's a flawed take.

Not being drafted creates obstacles to playing time early on. This should be taken into account when voters decide Smith's fate, how much he had to overcome just to get on the field, and it should help to sway their decision.

A drafted player is given many opportunities to take the field early and often. On the other hand, a player who goes undrafted has to fight to make the team in the first place and must go above and beyond to prove himself ready to play on the grid-iron.

The Case for Smith

Smith came into the league in 1994 and didn’t see the field until late September 1995. He was not given many opportunities (although he seized them with both hands) that year, even though his first catch was a game-winning touchdown from John Elway.

Had Smith been drafted, he would have seen the field faster and started compiling statistics, which voters love, much sooner. Instead of six catches in ’95 and 16 in ’96, respectively, maybe it would have looked more like 30 in ’94, 60 in ’95 and then 70 in ’96.

Smith had the talent to create those types of numbers. That would have pushed his career over the 1,000-reception mark and easily past the 13,000-yard mark, giving him better numbers than Torry Holt, who will be in Canton soon.

Producing in a Production-Based Business

Putting that aside, Smith still has the resume to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame. He has two Super Bowl victories, went to the Pro Bowl three times, and was selected as an All-Pro twice.

Smith's 152 yards receiving in Super Bowl XXXIII was fourth-best in history at the time. He also had eight seasons of at least 1,000 yards receiving.

For his career, Smith had 849 receptions, 11,389 yards receiving, and 68 touchdowns. At the time of his retirement, his reception total ranked him No. 11 all-time, and his receiving yards ranked him No. 17 all-time in the NFL. All but three of the players ahead of him are in the Hall of Fame.

From 2000 to 2001, Smith was arguable the best receiver in the NFL. He led the league in receptions in those two seasons and was second in receiving yards while competing with Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, and Marvin Harrison for that honor — players all in their prime at the time and all Hall-of-Famers today. The vast majority of Smith's career was spent in a run-first offense, which makes these statistical marks even more compelling.

Furthermore, Smith's receiving yards are the most by any undrafted player. Ever.

No other undrafted player has even reached the 10,000-yard receiving mark. Smith was also an incredible blocker, which was a significant reason for Terrell Davis’ success, and that of many other 1,000-yard running backs.

Bottom Line

Smith has the numbers and an incredible story to go with them. He went undrafted and struggled to make the team, only to become the most decorated receiver in Broncos' history and a key contributor on two World Champion teams.

Smith played with his heart and soul every game. He attacked every down like it was his last, and it showed on the field. His heart alone should warrant induction, but his career accolades should be more than enough.

