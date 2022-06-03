Skip to main content

Broncos Player Profile: Rodney Williams #86 | Tight End

Next up is a Broncos undrafted rookie tight end.

The Denver Broncos targeted the tight end position this offseason, partially due to trading away Noah Fant as part of the package to get Russell Wilson. The Broncos signed free agent Eric Tomlinson, drafted Greg Dulcich in the third round, and brought in some undrafted rookies. 

Rodney Williams II is one of those undrafted rookies, and while the roster may be a long shot, he has a chance to make the practice squad. 

Biography

Williams turned 24 years old on April 8. He was raised in Tennessee and went to high school in Memphis before attending Tennessee-Martin.

College Career

Williams spent six years playing college football, but the first four years saw little from him. During those four years, he played 200 snaps on offense totaling nine catches on 13 targets for 137 yards. Then he got his chance in Years 5 and 6. 

In 2020, his fifth year, Willaims caught 30 of his 42 targets for 327 yards and four touchdowns. He followed that up by catching 29 of his 42 targets for 417 yards and three touchdowns. His athleticism was on display, and UT-Martin used in from multiple spots in the formation. 

Williams spent a lot of time as a blocker, and there was a lot left to be desired watching his tape. That's an area he has to work on, but there is a lot of development needed overall. 

Draft

Williams wasn't invited to any pre-draft bowl games or events. It left his stock being formed from tape and his pro day. 

Williams had a good showing at his pro day and ended up with an 8.87 relative athletic score. It wasn't enough to get drafted, but the Broncos made him a clear target as a college free agent. 

2022 Outlook

Even though the Broncos traded away Fant, they've done a good job in replenishing the room. Tomlinson is a good blocker and special teams player, Dulcich is a good receiving option with upside as a blocker, and Albert Okwuegbunam is developing nicely. 

Denver also re-signed two contributors from last year in Eric Saubert and Andrew Beck. Those two round out the six tight ends competing for what is likely to be four roster spots. 

It's doubtful Williams makes the roster. He'll have to consistently stand out and work his way up the depth chart during training camp and preseason. 

That isn't just to make the roster but to also even be considered for the practice squad. The Broncos have plenty of options at the tight end position, and although Williams is on the outside of the group of five above, he could be the practice squad guy. 

There's no other way to put it: it's tough to make it at the tight end position, especially when there are multiple other solid options. What Williams has going for him is the fact that he's such an unknown, so if he can shock the coaching staff, his chances will rise. 

He has the athletic traits to work with and develop, so you can't write him off but has to show that on the football field. 

UT Martin's Carson Evans (11) celebrates with Rodney Williams II (2) after Williams scored a touchdown in an Ohio Valley Conference football game between the Austin Peay Governors and UT Martin Skyhawks at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tenn., on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Hpt Austin Peay Ut Martin Football 21
