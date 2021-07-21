New Trade Rumor Connects Broncos Vet to Super Bowl Contender

Broncos insider 'wouldn't be surprised' if deal went down.

The Los Angeles Rams, after losing projected starter Cam Akers to a season-ending Achilles injury, are in need of a running back.

The Denver Broncos, after drafting Javonte Williams and signing Mike Boone this offseason, are in excess of running backs.

Thus, putting two and two together, KOA Radio's Benjamin Allbright teased a potential mid-summer trade between the interconference clubs.

"Wouldn't be surprised to see Rams inquire about Broncos RB Royce Freeman," Allbright tweeted Tuesday.

Freeman, 25, is expected to enter Broncos training camp as the fourth-string RB behind Williams, Boone, and Melvin Gordon. The 2018 third-round pick has been phased out of the offense — spanning two coaching regimes — since his rookie campaign, during which he was Wally Pipped by Phillip Lindsay.

Through 46 NFL games, Freeman has managed 1,187 yards and eight touchdowns on 297 carries, averaging 4.0 yards per tote. A two-down plodder, he suffered through a career-worst 2020, converting just 35 attempts into 170 scoreless yards across all 16 appearances.

The upside on Freeman? He's cheap, scheduled to earn $970,000 in the final year of his rookie contract. Meaning Denver would not incur significant financial penalty upon moving him, nor would the Rams assume any risk by acquiring the former Oregon star for a late-round pick.

The downside? Rams head coach Sean McVay insists the team isn't looking to add a veteran back to an Akers-less room whittled down to Darrell Henderson, Raymond Calais, and something called Jake Funk.

"I don't know that veteran route is something we'll rule out, but it's not something we're looking at right now," McVay told reporters Tuesday.

Failing a trade, and depending on how he performs amid training camp and the preseason, Freeman likely is ticketed for release when the Broncos finalize their roster in early September.

