Rumor Mill: Broncos Could be Planning on Double-Dipping for Speed in Draft's Top-100

By now, you've probably read at least one mock draft and in it, odds are, the Denver Broncos selected a wide receiver at pick 15 in round one. As is often the case, offseason speculation as centered on a single position and this time, it's all about finding that 'burner' wideout for the Broncos.

There's a reason why the speculation in the draftnik community has vaulted wide receiver to the top of the Broncos' board. Early on in the offseason, the rumor mill began connecting those dots, telling fans to expect a wideout in the first round.

KOA's Benjamin Allbright — arguably the source of the 'burner at 15' speculation — recently doubled down on those very prognostications. As anyone who covers this team knows, Allbright is rarely wrong.

The Broncos currently hold five picks in the top-100 — a first-rounder, a second-rounder and three third-round selections. GM John Elway will have an arsenal of picks to make some hay in the premium rounds of the draft.

If the Broncos indeed double-dip at the wideout position, it will telegraph that the team is all-in on 2020 and giving Drew Lock every possible chance to succeed. The Broncos have a young receiving corps, led by Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton.

But outside of Sutton, the Broncos lack a true complementary wide receiver who can bring additional traits to the table and present their own unique challenges to opposing defenses. Tim Patrick, for example, is a solid young wideout, but his size and traits are so similar to Sutton (but nowhere near as good), he might as well be viewed as 'Sutton-lite'.

DaeSean Hamilton is an accomplished route-runner and can present some value as a slot receiver willing and able to make tough catches over the middle, but he's not about to instill fear into any opponent, or change the way a defensive coordinator game-plans for the Broncos.

The Broncos need to add speed to the receiving corps, no doubt. But also the team needs to find a receiver or two who can check a few additional boxes, including the ability to make defenders miss in the open field.

If the Broncos do end up double-dipping into the wide receiver pot on draft day, who are the likely candidates? If you're a team looking for wideout help, you're in luck. This is the draft class for you.

I've seen names like Alabama duo Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III mocked to Denver at pick 15, as well as Colorado's Laviska Shenault. Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb would be the dream but up until recently, I didn't believe the Broncos would have much chance at landing him at 15.

One of those four receivers could very well end up hearing his name called at pick 15. If the Broncos indeed double-dip, who are some of the day-two options?

TCU's Jalen Reagor, Clemson's Tee Higgins, and Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk round out that next group of receivers. But don't sleep on guys like Baylor's Denzel Mims, LSU's Justin Jefferson and Penn State's K.J. Hamler.

