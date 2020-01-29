Rumor Mill: 5 Potential Cap Casualties Around the NFL the Broncos Need to Steer Clear of

When the NFL offseason rolls around, it signals change for most teams around the league. There are many factors for NFL teams to evaluate when it comes to roster construction and one of them is undergoing an analysis of players currently under contract.

Is the player worth keeping or is there more value to the team in cutting him to create cap room? Is that player worth what money they're getting paid?

If the team has new coaches, does the player fit what those coaches want to do? Each offseason presents so many questions, each with different answers.

This offseason is no different around the NFL, as there are many players currently under contract across the league where their respective teams are rumored to be considering moving on from. The reasons can vary situation to situation, as not every cut around the league is going to be strictly a cap casualty, but could also come down to the player's performance not being worth the pay, or it could be an age issue, health concerns, or new scheme.

In the video above, I reveal five players from different teams around the league that have been rumored as possible cuts that could be alluring to a team like the Denver Broncos. However, Denver has to resist the temptation if any one of these vets are made available and steer clear of them.

Am I wrong, or is one of these five players worthy of the Broncos' pursuit, if their current team parts ways with them? Sound off in the comment section below.

In a separate article, I'll lay out the veterans around the league I've heard could be cut whom the Broncos should absolutely pursue if they're made available.

