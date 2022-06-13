Is this the right ranking for Russell Wilson?

The Denver Broncos are about to kick off their mandatory minicamp, which, when it ends on June 15, will spell the end of the team's offseason training program. From there, it's the six-week NFL summer.

And then, manna from heaven. Training camp begins.

Broncos fans will be excited to attend training camp practices again at the end of July, especially because that tradition had been interrupted by the pandemic. The biggest reason for Broncos Country's anticipation of training camp will be to get eyes on nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson.

It's nice to see a franchise quarterback in the building again at Broncos HQ. Speaking of Wilson, NBC Sports' Chris Simms released his 2022 top-40 QB rankings, an annual who's who of the NFL's signal-callers.

Wilson checked in at No. 7.

Ahead of Russ?

6. Matthew Stafford | LAR



5. Aaron Rodgers | GB

That's all we know for now. Simms is releasing the list in segments, with his top-4 QBs being all that's left to reveal. It'll include, of course, AFC West rivals Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, along with Joe Burrow and Josh Allen.

Is Wilson the NFL's seventh-best quarterback? Much like beauty, the answer to that question is in the eye of the beholder.

And honestly, it doesn't matter where some talking head ranks Wilson among his NFL QB brethren. Some might call his placement on Simms' list as disrespectful, while others will say it's just right, or even too high.

The bottom line is, the Broncos are just happy they're not having to go to war this year with Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock, who checked in at No. 38 and 40, respectively, on Simms' list.

The NFL is a got-man league and the Broncos, for the first time since hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 50, most certainly have their franchise quarterback.

