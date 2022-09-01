Skip to main content

What Broncos QB Russell Wilson Must do to Earn an MVP Vote

The Denver Broncos' newly-paid gunslinger has a path to the NFL's MVP award.

The Denver Broncos finally have a player who can win the MVP again, despite new franchise quarterback Russell Wilson having never received a vote for the award throughout his decorated career. But that doesn't mean it's not within the realm of possibility, especially with the potential media narrative of Wilson being on a new team and having never received a vote. 

Wilson just got paid by the Broncos on a five-year, $245 million mega-extension, and hs path to the MVP could finally come this season, too. 

The past nine MVPs — Aaron Rodgers (three times), Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Cam Newton, Matt Ryan, and Peyton Manning — have several things in common.

  1. They're all quarterbacks, of course.
  2. They've led their teams to a No. 1 or 2 playoff seed. Mostly No. 1, with Rodgers and Ryan being the only two with a No. 2 seed.
  3. They've all thrown for more than 32 touchdowns and had a passer rating of over 99.

Wilson's path to his first MVP seems doable from just those commonalities alone. Most of the major candidates for the MVP are in the AFC, so if Wilson can lead the Broncos to a No. 1 seed, he will have a massive advantage over the likes of Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Mahomes, and Joe Burrow. 

That QB quartet makes up four of the top-six highest odds to take home the MVP, with the Broncos' gunslinger coming in with the ninth-highest odds.

As for the statistics, Wilson has thrown for 32 or more touchdowns four times in his career, and totaled a QB rating of 99-plus seven times. It's also widely debated that he was held back from reaching his potential statistically while in Seattle due to the Seahawks' defensive model and heavily establishing the run. 

With offensive wiz Nathaniel Hackett designing an offense to perfectly support him, Wilson could be looking at an all-time season if things can click early. Broncos fans will be extremely excited to have a quarterback behind center that can play at an elite level. 

Still, there is potential this season that, with this tremendous supporting cast around him, Wilson can go above and beyond expectations, which are already high. He will be aided in his quest for the award with Denver having a last-place schedule, which could give him a few games this season to pump up his numbers.

No matter what happens, fans will be getting a show this season and for many seasons to come. The Broncos are no longer irrelevant in the national media, and soon enough, those cold January nights at Mile High will be back again.

