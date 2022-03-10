Denver Broncos fans are still walking around in a half-daze wondering if they imagined Tuesday's tentpole news of the Seattle Seahawks trading Russell Wilson. The Broncos acquired the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback, along with a fourth-round draft pick, in exchange for a king's ransom of premium draft capital and three core players, including Drew Lock.

A few days removed, it turns out the Wilson-to-Denver trade really happened. And the presence of a bonafide franchise quarterback changes everything for the Broncos, as 9NEWS' insider Mike Klis laid out on Twitter Wednesday.

"If I remember right from Peyton Manning years, Russell Wilson means every top free agent is now interested in Denver. Broncos don’t have top draft picks, but they do have money," Klis tweeted.

Indeed, Broncos GM George Paton telegraphed to every prospective free agent that something special is cooking in the Mile High City. The Seahawks never truly capitalized on Wilson's presence as a free-agent recruitment tool but you can believe Paton absolutely will.

The focus now for Denver becomes building around Wilson and that starts with plugging a few roster holes — including the offensive line and edge rusher on the other side of the ball. It took a year to fully percolate, but as Klis writes, the presence of Peyton Manning in Denver gave then-GM John Elway a true leg up in the free-agent recruitment process.

DeMarcus Ware took less money to join Manning in Denver, and the same could be said for a litany of prized veterans like Aqib Talib, T.J. Ward, and Emmanuel Sanders — all of whom helped the Broncos win their third Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 50.

Maybe Von Miller teasing Broncos Country about a potential return isn't as far-fetch as some might have thought at first glance.

Time will tell whether Paton is able to fully capitalize on Wilson now calling Denver his NFL home but based on what we've seen from the GM who wants to be "in on every deal", Broncos fans don't have to wonder whether their team will be involved in the most important free-agent transactions across the league.

The NFL's new league year opens next week, March 16. Two days prior, the 'legal tampering window' opens, which will allow the Broncos to negotiate with prospective free agents and come to terms on a deal in principle before being able to officially put pen to paper on the 16th.

Settle in and stock up on your popcorn because with north of $26 million in cap space post-Wilson trade, Paton isn't done building this roster around his new franchise quarterback.

