Now that the Denver Broncos are on their bye week, they can collectively resurface for gasps of air. The hectic Trans-Atlantic trip to London delivered a win that gave the Broncos some renewed hope and put a fresh spring in their step.

The relentless nature of the NFL meant there was no let-up for Denver's front office on its return stateside, however, because the trade deadline saw the team ship out team captain Bradley Chubb.

At 3-5, the general overview is that the Broncos have been massively disappointing and still require a lot of ongoing fine-tuning on offense if they're to go on a genuine winning streak. Now that early expectations have given way to a sobering reality, it suffices to say that most everyone underestimated the extent to which first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett would learn on the job.

Hackett has already had to reach out to veteran assistant coach Jerry Rosburg to help him manage games and generally steady the ship. The truth is, Hackett might be looking for a new job already if it wasn't for how the Broncos' defense, led by first-year coordinator Ejiro Evero, has performed this season.

Through all the initial ups and downs, Coach Hackett has maintained his cool and has insisted the Broncos will stick together, learn, and grow as a group. It's got him to the midway point, and while Broncos Country will demand more wins, the head coach is stoically sticking to his commitment to fuse with his team.

Undoubtedly, that will focus on continuing to get on the same page with quarterback Russell Wilson. Only then will it put the Broncos in a position to deliver some key wins down the stretch.

“I get to know him more every single day. You always grow as a coach, and you grow as a player,” Hackett said on Tuesday. “You grow the coach and player relationship when you go through situations and when you go through calling the plays for somebody.”

Even to casual observers, the weight of expectation has made Wilson press a little too hard to get things going. In Denver's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, it finally appeared that Wilson had much more command of the offense and was starting to get some improved timing down with his receivers.

Coming back from the bye, the hope is that a more relaxed and in-command Wilson can find a cohesive, winning rhythm. To that end, Hackett admitted that perhaps his quarterback had been keying too much on making big plays — more than just simply pressing too hard.

“I agree to a certain extent with Russell that he's not necessarily pressing, but he's always trying to make a play,” Hackett said. “That’s his mentality and that’s the great ones’ [mentality]—the guys that have played a long time in this league and that have thrown for a lot of yards. They're always looking for those big plays. As we work together, I get to learn more when he's trying to find those, what he can do to get those and I'm trying to create those for him. Of course, we learn about each other after every single game.”

Hackett feels the Broncos can iron out the wrinkles to provide a smoother platform for Wilson to deliver success. The trouble is, the current levels of confidence within Broncos Country are a whole lot lower, but it only takes a few wins to change that particular narrative quickly.

