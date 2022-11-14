Russell Wilson Sends Message on Broncos Throwing in the Towel

The Denver Broncos' inept offense once again came back to haunt them like a recurring nightmare in their 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett continues to come up short on football basics, and for as long as the Broncos fail to protect quarterback Russell Wilson, the losses are bound to stack up.

That inescapable reality also means that the likelihood of Hackett being a one-and-done head coach in the Mile High City is rising — quite possibly before the season concludes.

By the end of the afternoon in Nashville, the Broncos' offensive line was down to its third-choice center and right tackle, as the unit combined to relinquish a total of six sacks and 20 combined hits on Wilson.

Hackett continues to change multiple blown tires on the move, but he's rapidly running out of spares. Post-game, he had little option but to wheel out the tired old Groundhog Day routine about everyone remaining accountable.

"I mean, I think they see it. For me, it's about accountability," Hackett said. "It's about holding myself accountable first, the coaches accountable and the players accountable. As long as we point the things out that we can correct and get better on, and everybody understands what that is and what we need to do to be able to go on a run at some point during the season, I think they'll be able to stay together.”

The truth is, sooner or later, Wilson is going to get badly hurt. When the game was on the line, his opportunities to deliver from the pocket had almost completely disappeared.

Wilson is well aware of how difficult things are for him at the moment but refused to throw his blockers under the bus after a bruising afternoon for himself. Denver's playoff hopes are drifting off into the sunset, so the depressing suggestion of playing for pride inevitably got directed towards Wilson.

"You are always playing for that," Wilson said. "It’s a team, and guys get there early, putting the work in and everything else, you’re always playing for pride and respect through the game. I think the thing is, human nature tells you to start relaxing and giving in when it is tough. I am not going to allow that to happen here. Courtland (Sutton) talked to the team too. We are not going to allow that to happen. We are not going to up or give in. That is not an option."

At least Wilson isn't the only veteran trying to keep his teammates invested in turning things back around — as Courtland Sutton’s locker room address proves. But as ever more players continue to drop like flies and the coaches fail to find answers to the issues, Broncos Country is about ready to tune out.

