WATCH: Russell Wilson Takes Field for First Time in Broncos Uniform

The Denver Broncos kicked off the voluntary minicamp portion of organized team activities on Monday. While the team returned to UCHealth Training Center a couple of weeks back for the training regimen of OTAs, Monday's voluntary minicamp saw the Broncos take the field in a helmet and uniform, sans only pads.

It was Broncos Country's first chance to lay eyes on Russell Wilson fully decked out in the team helmet and uniform. Check it out.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

That's your quarterback.

While these aren't the first images we've seen of Wilson in a Broncos helmet — he wore one during the private workouts he organized with his new teammates in the immediate aftermath of the trade — this is the debut of the team's new starting quarterback in full squad regalia.

Acquired via trade from the Seattle Seahawks on March 16, Wilson enters his 11th NFL season. A nine-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion with the Seahawks, Wilson now calls the Mile High City his NFL home.

"It was a great first day," Wilson said on Monday. "Just to be with the guys and all the work we've been putting in—[from] California and all the work we've been putting in here since we've gotten here—it's been unbelievable. Just the extra time we've been putting in one-on-one when we can. Guys looked really sharp. It was an excellent day."

With a bonafide franchise quarterback in the building once again, the Broncos have been buzzing for the past five, six weeks. Wilson's presence has not only galvanized this team but it seems to have really put some pep to Denver's step — from the players to the coaches.

As the Broncos finish out this voluntary minicamp, the focus for the front-office brass is the 2022 NFL draft, which begins on Thursday, April 28. The Broncos don't have a first-round pick (given up to acquire Wilson), so GM George Paton, as it currently stands, isn't set to make his first draft choice until pick No. 64, which is the last one in Round 2.

“It’s a blessing. We love having first-round picks," Paton said during his annual pre-draft presser on Friday. "We love having the early second, but we also love having a franchise quarterback that sets the tone every day in the building. I come in here and he’s here working. There is a reason he’s great. It’s because of the work he puts into it. All the players and the entire organization is watching. There is no pain in that. On that first day, we’ll watch Russell Wilson highlights.”

The second round of the draft happens on Friday. Round 3 as well. Saturday will see the draft conclude with Rounds 4-7.

Mile High Huddle will be in Las Vegas to bring you all the news, rumors, and buzz as the Broncos look to add to the roster with the nine draft picks the team currently holds.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!