Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been caught in a maelstrom over the past week. Wilson was the key culprit in Denver's collapsing loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, and in context with how he and the Broncos had performed leading up to that game, suffice to say, the knives are out.

Wilson has been pilloried and turned into a national meme. It's the cool thing to do around the NFL water cooler now; lampoon the Broncos' starting quarterback.

Nursing a tear in his throwing shoulder, Wilson has heard the murmuring. He's always been underrated and overlooked, but never has he been a national punchline.

With Denver sitting at 2-3, Wilson tweeted out a message that would seem to be addressed to not only all the haters, but also Broncos Country.

“'If you're going through hell, keep going.' Winston Churchill," Wilson tweeted

You know it's serious when a beleaguered NFL quarterback quotes one of the heroes of World War II. Wilson seems to be punching back in his own 'take the high road' kind of way.

Based on Wilson's resume, and what we know about him, when he turns this thing around, it could be epic. That is, unless he's washed up.

That's not what's going on, though. At least, not in this writer's opinion. Wilson's best football might be behind him, but that doesn't mean he's washed. He's not even 34 years old yet.

After all, we're talking about the winningest quarterback through his first 10 years in NFL history. Wilson notched 113 wins before ever donning a Broncos uniform. This cat has been to the top of the mountain and has weathered every storm the NFL has ever thrown at him.

He's not washed. But Wilson is in a slump.

Let's not forget, everything about Wilson's situation in Denver is new. Brand-new offensive line and weapons, a new system co-authored by a green-behind-the-ears head coach, and a new NFL city.

It seems like those factors are being lost in the national calculus. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is working on a recipe to help snap his QB out of this slump and remains steadfast in his belief in Wilson.

"Russell's a competitor, and he knows that we're not where we want to be," Hackett said on Tuesday. "I know that he wants to do everything in his power to get this offense, this team to where we all want to be. We are 2-3, we are who we are. We need to get better, and he knows that and he's going to do everything in his power to get us there.”

Wilson's next chance to prove his naysayers wrong is this coming Monday night as the Broncos travel to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on yet another prime-time stage. I'm not saying that Wilson's big turnaround, his big statement, comes on Monday Night Football, but I won't be the least bit surprised.

Just as Churchill once said, sometimes the only way out is through. Here's one other famous quote the former British Prime Minister said: "Never, never, never give up."

#L3tTh3mHat3

