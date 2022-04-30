Skip to main content
Broncos Draft WR/PR Montrell Washington at Pick 162 in Round 5

The Broncos have their new return specialist.

On Saturday, Denver Broncos GM George Paton selected his second offensive player to supplement Russell Wilson’s offense. Samford wide receiver Montrell Washington was drafted to Denver with the No. 162 overall pick, Denver's second of three selections in the fifth round.

At 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, the Georgia native is best known for being a Division I return specialist. In 2021, Washington returned 18 punts and averaged 11.1 yards per return, including a 55-yard house call for six. 

Washington also averaged 23.5 yards per return in just two kickoffs last season and was additionally named as a 2021 Spring first-team All-SoCon as a returner and 2021 Spring Second Team All-SoCon honors as a receiver. His career highlight was against Florida when he had suffered broken ribs and logged a 98-yard kick return in ‘The Swamp.’

Last season for the Bulldogs, Washington caught 27 passes for 406 yards and four touchdowns which modeled similar success his junior season when he logged 28 receptions, 405 yards, and three more scores. Not only can he return punts, kicks, and catch the ball, but the lightning-quick playmaker was also asked to rush the ball during his four-year career at Samford. Washington led the FCS with 1,938 all-purpose yards last year.

In 2021, Washington rushed the ball 11 times for 44 yards and was consistently schemed to get the football. You can’t coach speed, and that’s the idea by nabbing this barn burner in the fifth round. 

Paton wasn’t playing when he said that the special teams unit needed to be improved, starting with the personnel. This selection screams return specialist which has been a problem that has plagued the Broncos for years. 

A couple of years ago, it was assumed that second-round receiver KJ Hamler would be that player for the Broncos but has instead suffered injuries and is likely to serve as a slot weapon for  Wilson.

Washington comes to Denver with loads of potential and should be a playmaking Swiss army knife. Expect the special teams unit to be the primary focus for this electrifying specialist, but don’t rule out head coach Nathaniel Hackett scheming for some gadget plays in the Broncos' new-look offense. 

Samford Bulldogs wide receiver Montrell Washington (4) scores a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
