Skip to main content

Drew Lock Still Garnering Ad Hominem Attacks After U.S. Open Twitter Insult

Ease up on Drew Lock.

Drew Lock is no longer a Denver Bronco but he's still the target of ad hominem attacks. On Monday, as the nation celebrated Independence Day, the U.S. Open (yes, the golf league), fired off a tweet that ripped Lock. 

The now Seattle Seahawks quarterback punched back in a passive-aggressive way. Firstly, here's what the U.S. Open Twitter account said to a commenter complaining that golf isn't a sport. 

Lock was obviously pinged by someone close to him and made aware of the tweet because he replied. 

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

As inadvisable as Lock's retort may have been, it's hard to fault him for standing up for himself. However, as someone who manages social media accounts totaling north of 100,000 followers, a wise man once told me that anything you respond to on social media, you validate. 

Thus, though he didn't mean to, by responding publicly to an asinine tweet from the U.S. Open account, Lock only perpetuated the antipathy and out-of-proportion hate his name seems to conjure up around every water cooler. 

Perhaps things will turn for the better for Lock in Seattle. After being dealt to the Seahawks in a blockbuster deal in exchange for Russell Wilson, Lock now finds himself in a new football city with new teammates and coaches. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lock will have to beat out Geno Smith for the Seahawks' starting quarterback job — that is, unless the rumors are true and Baker Mayfield ends up landing in Seattle via trade. 

However it shakes out for Lock, it wasn't his fault that he was drafted to a Broncos squad handicapped by inept coaching. He never received the backing he probably deserved from the Vic Fangio coaching staff and as a result, the Broncos never jumped in with both feet on Lock. 

Here's to hoping Lock's fresh start in Seattle is just what the NFL doctor ordered for Denver's former second-round draft pick. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (2)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) participates in a drill during an OTA workout at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.
News

Drew Lock Attacked by U.S. Open Twitter Account, Punches Back

By Chad Jensen36 seconds ago
Luke Wattenberg Denver Broncos NFL Draft Washington Huskies
News

Broncos Player Profile: Luke Wattenberg #60 | Interior Offensive Line

By Erick Trickel3 hours ago
Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) during mini camp drills at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Courtland Sutton Details Mentorship of WR KJ Hamler During ACL Recovery

By Keith Cummings4 hours ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during mini camp drills at the UCHealth Training Center.
News

Analytics Disprove Biggest Russell Wilson Myth

By Thomas Hall18 hours ago
Russell Wilson, Albert Okwuegbunam
News

TE Albert Okwuegbunam Poised to be Broncos' Breakout Player with Russell Wilson

By Chad Jensen23 hours ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) behind offensive guard Graham Glasgow (61) and center Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos Player Profile: Graham Glasgow #61 | IOL

By Erick TrickelJul 3, 2022
Denver Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith (50) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Broncos Camp Battles: Predicting Who Starts at ILB Next to Josey Jewell

By Mike EvansJul 3, 2022
Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
News

Report: Aqib Talib Takes Big Step in NFL Broadcasting Career

By Chad JensenJul 2, 2022
Zack Johnson
News

Broncos Player Profile: Zack Johnson #68 | IOL

By Erick TrickelJul 2, 2022