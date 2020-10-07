SI.com
Seahawks' QB Russell Wilson Sounds Off on Brett Rypien’s Debut Victory With Broncos

Chad Jensen

As a starting quarterback in the NFL, Brett Rypien is 1-0. Rypien led the Denver Broncos to their first win of the season last week, triumphing over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium 37-28.

It wasn't a perfect performance from Rypien but it was impressive at times. He finished 19-of-31 for 242 yards and two touchdowns, while throwing three interceptions. 

Against most opponents, quarterbacks do not survive to win the game when turning it over three times. Rypien got a little lucky in New Jersey but he also showed tremendous mettle and poise in his ability to bounce back from those interceptions, one of which was a pick-six, and bring the Broncos back to win the game. 

The feedback Rypien garnered in the NFL community has been, let's say, noteworthy. During the game, Seattle Seahawks' Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson fired off this tweet. 

Wilson didn't go undrafted like Rypien did, but as a former third-round pick who is perennially underrated, it's safe to assume the Seahawks' QB has a soft spot for the underdogs. The NFL buzz didn't end with Wilson, though, as Rypien's performance earned some props from the likes of Atlanta Falcons' running back Todd Gurley, too. Gurley's feedback was even more vociferous in its praise. 

The most important feedback Rypien could get, obviously, will come from his own coaches and teammates. Head coach Vic Fangio, after watching the coach's film a few times on the flight home from New Jersey, had some good things to say about Rypien's NFL debut. 

“I thought Brett’s play was good in light of everything," Fangio said on Friday. "I was surprised with the interceptions, particularly the first one. It was a bad decision on his part to try and fit that ball right there, there was nowhere for it to be fit. I was surprised at that decision, but I also loved some of the throws he made. The down the field touchdown pass to [WR] Tim [Patrick], he managed the operation good."

Rypien's touchdown throw to Tim Patrick was a quintessential threading of the needle and was arguably his most impressive on the night. Rypien's 31-yard strike to Patrick on 3rd-&-7 with the Broncos trailing by one-point late in the fourth was timely, accurate, and showcased a poise that belied the QB's relative inexperience.

One of the most impressive aspects of Rypien's debut was his pre-snap protection calls, which mitigated the Jets' pass rush, and his ability to get rid of the ball quickly. For the first time all season, the Broncos did not relinquish a sack. 

"We went from giving up 12, 13, 14 sacks in the previous games [combined] to none, and he definitely played a part in that," Fangio said. "Overall, I was very pleased with his play, just not pleased with three interceptions obviously. If he has to play this coming week in New England, I think he’ll be even better for it.”

If Drew Lock is unable to go in Week 5, Rypien will start again in yet another East Coast road trip — this time at the New England Patriots. Time will tell. 

For now, what we can say is that while Rypien's debut was imperfect, there were definitely some impressive attributes that the Broncos can build on. The NFL world loves an underdog story and the tweets from Wilson and Gurley reveal that with gusto. 

