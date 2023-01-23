Report: Sean Payton, Broncos Plan Second HC Interview This Week

Payton is considered the favorite to become Denver's next coach.

The Denver Broncos' coaching search appears to be nearing its apex.

After conducting an initial round of interviews with eight candidates, the Broncos are moving into the next phase: a second round of talks with a few chosen finalists — including the favorite, Sean Payton.

Per longtime Saints reporter Jeff Duncan, Payton plans to fly to Denver on Wednesday "in anticipation" of another meeting that night or Thursday morning. Duncan reiterated the "strong" mutual interest between the sides, noting "all signs" currently point to an agreement.

"Right now the Broncos look like the horse to beat in this race," he wrote.

While Duncan is undoubtedly a credible voice on the matter, those closer to the situation walked back the notion that Payton's visit is already set in stone, and that his hiring is fait accompli.

Then again ...

Payton, 59, conducted his first interview with Broncos brass in Los Angeles last Tuesday. He reportedly came away impressed by the club's ownership group and intrigued by the prospect of coaching quarterback Russell Wilson.

Of course, Denver cannot make Payton its next coach without agreeing on a trade with the New Orleans Saints, who control his contractual rights through 2024. The Saints are seeking "at least" one first-round draft pick in return, according to Duncan.

Payton — who's likely to become the richest HC in league history, commanding more than $20 million annually — is interviewing with Panthers owner David Tepper in New York on Monday, before potentially departing for the Mile High City.

