A three-year starter at left guard, Risner has been a rock-solid contributor since being drafted by the Broncos in the second round in 2019. The Wiggins, Colo. native has a passion for using his 6-foot-5, 315-pound frame to be physical in the trenches.

The son of a football coach not only takes advantage of his size but plays with awareness while leveraging his high football IQ. Pro Football Focus rated Risner’s run blocking 63.2 and pass blocking 73.2 last year.

His high number of starting snaps also gives him an advantage in competing for a starting role. Although the offensive coaching staff is new, Risner is a known product, and it will be difficult to unseat him from the starting role.