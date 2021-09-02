Teddy Bridgewater to Become First NFL QB Benched in 2021?

Vegas is not buying what Teddy Bridgewater is selling in the Mile High City.

For "Steady Teddy," oddsmakers predict anything but stability amid Bridgewater's first (and perhaps only) season as the Denver Broncos starting quarterback, listing the Carolina cast-off as the second-likeliest NFL signal-caller to be benched in 2021.

With +300 odds, Bridgewater trails only Chicago's Andy Dalton (+175) for the dubious honor, according to SportsBetting.ag.

Coincidingly, per the sportsbook, Drew Lock — who lost a summer-long competition to Bridgewater — has the third-best odds among league backups to make the most starts this year, behind Bears first-round pick Justin Fields and San Francisco 49ers first-rounder Trey Lance.

A scenario for which Lock is prepared.

“You’ve always got to be ready," he told reporters last month. "That’s got to be your mindset. That’s the mindset that I’m going to have, whether that’s film study, knowing the game plan front and back like I was trotting out there for the first play. Especially in my experience—I mean, my shoulder and my hand, those were just freak accidents that happened and someone had to come in for me. Like I said, I don’t wish any negative upon anyone, but I will be preparing as if you are the starter. That’s kind of not necessarily the first time I’ve had to do that, but it will be a different experience. I’m up for the challenge and see where it takes me.”

As for whether the Broncos are prepared to pull Bridgewater ...

“We’re hoping Teddy can be the guy [for the entire season] because we’re playing good and winning," head coach Vic Fangio said upon deciding his starter.

All bets are off — or on, in this case — if those conditions aren't met.

