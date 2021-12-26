Teddy Bridgewater Could Leave Broncos for Former Team

Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    ESPN Predicts Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Rejoins Vikings in 2022

    Back where it all began?
    A domino effect may see Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater return to his original NFL home.

    Predicting the 2022 offseason, ESPN's Bill Barnwell created a complex path for Bridgewater, a pending unrestricted free agent, to sign with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022 — a path that begins with Seahawks QB Russell Wilson being traded to the New Orleans.

    From there, Barnwell forecasts, Seattle acquires QB Derek Carr from the Raiders, who in turn would sign Saints free agent Jameis Winston, and the Vikings send current starter Kirk Cousins to the Philadelphia Eagles.

    Enter Teddy, who'd ink a one-year, $8 million contract.

    "Welcome back! Bridgewater was the starter in Minnesota before a serious knee injury cost the popular quarterback nearly two full seasons of football. The Vikings traded for Sam Bradford and then installed Case Keenum as the starter before Bridgewater left as a free agent. Now, with Minnesota in need of a veteran, a return to town for the 29-year-old would make sense," wrote Barnwell.

    "[Kellen] Mond would still get a shot at winning the starting job, but Bridgewater would be a competent option to begin the season for new coach Kellen Moore."

    The Vikings project to have just $7 million in 2022 salary-cap space, per OverTheCap.com, but can create $35 million by dealing Cousins before June 1, leaving behind $10 million in dead money.

    Bridgewater, whom Minnesota drafted 32nd overall in 2014, is expected to test the open market following his first — and likely only — season with the Broncos. The eighth-year vet has completed 66.9% of his passes for 3,052 yards, a career-high 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, compiling a 7-7 record across 14 starts. He's inactive for Week 16 due to a concussion.

    A media report earlier this month indicated Bridgewater is seeking up to $25 million annually on his next contract, be it from the Broncos or another suitor. His agent, Kennard McGuire, quickly dismissed the report as "completely false."

