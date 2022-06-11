Projecting this position group before any offseason activities began, this looked like a strength. Josey Jewell returning from injury and lining up next to a promising and rangy player in Baron Browning.

As we now know, Browning has been moved to outside linebacker, and this really puts a hole in the middle of the defense. There are questions about who will start alongside Jewell and if that player can be a viable option.

GM George Paton brought in ex-Eagle Alex Singleton via free agency, who looks to have the inside track on the starting position. Singleton had solid tackling stats the past two seasons in Philadelphia, but he is limited athletically. His pass-defending skills leave something to be desired.

The wildcard is Jonas Griffith. He put together a string of four games to end the season in 2021 that has people thinking he could be the answer. Those four games could be a prelude to something bigger, or it could be just a flash in the pan.

For his size, Griffith has athletic ability and, based on the last four games, his read-and-react skills look solid. He is a question mark, though, and it would be irresponsible to believe that he will replicate those four games over a full 17-game sample size.

Behind those three there isn’t much. The third-year Justin Strnad proved he should not be out there on defense unless it is an emergency and Barrington Wade is a step down from him. The final two inside linebackers on the roster are undrafted rookies. If any injuries occur here, the team is in trouble.