Broncos Still Have Three Lingering Roster Weakness
The Denver Broncos have a terrific roster overall, and with the addition of Russell Wilson, the team has the makeup of a Super Bowl contender. However, there is no possible way to have every spot on a roster covered by elite players in the NFL.
The Broncos are not immune to this fact, as they have three areas of weakness on the roster that should cause fans concern.
Inside Linebacker
Projecting this position group before any offseason activities began, this looked like a strength. Josey Jewell returning from injury and lining up next to a promising and rangy player in Baron Browning.
As we now know, Browning has been moved to outside linebacker, and this really puts a hole in the middle of the defense. There are questions about who will start alongside Jewell and if that player can be a viable option.
GM George Paton brought in ex-Eagle Alex Singleton via free agency, who looks to have the inside track on the starting position. Singleton had solid tackling stats the past two seasons in Philadelphia, but he is limited athletically. His pass-defending skills leave something to be desired.
The wildcard is Jonas Griffith. He put together a string of four games to end the season in 2021 that has people thinking he could be the answer. Those four games could be a prelude to something bigger, or it could be just a flash in the pan.
For his size, Griffith has athletic ability and, based on the last four games, his read-and-react skills look solid. He is a question mark, though, and it would be irresponsible to believe that he will replicate those four games over a full 17-game sample size.
Behind those three there isn’t much. The third-year Justin Strnad proved he should not be out there on defense unless it is an emergency and Barrington Wade is a step down from him. The final two inside linebackers on the roster are undrafted rookies. If any injuries occur here, the team is in trouble.
Right Tackle
It seems like the Broncos have been searching for someone to fill the hole at right tackle for a decade. Every option the team has put on the field has not worked out.
There was promise when the Broncos signed Billy Turner this offseason for his second stint with the team because he works well in the zone blocking scheme and has familiarity with head coach Nathaniel Hackett, which is an advantage.
The issue? Turner is injured. We don’t know when he will be available.
Calvin Anderson could be the biggest surprise on the team. After getting his start in the NFL as an undrafted rookie, he has worked to get better, and it shows. Whether or not he has improved enough to be a solid starter is the big question.
Tom Compton could be an option, but he has been playing the guard position for the past several seasons and would be a better option as a rotational player with the versatility to serve as depth anywhere along the offensive line.
The other options on the Broncos' roster are all unproven players with little experience.
Tight End
This position has garnered a lot of buzz this offseason, but it isn’t warranted — yet. Every tight end on the Broncos' roster still has much to prove.
Albert Okwuegbunam is a speedster who can stretch the field, but is still developing his game. Behind him is rookie third-rounder Greg Dulcich, who is going to be a fan favorite down the road.
This issue is that it takes time for tight ends to develop and be productive in the NFL. Dulcich has a steep learning curve ahead and may not make an impact this season.
Next in line is Eric Tomlinson. A blocking type who is on his sixth team in seven seasons and has a total of 18 receptions.
Eric Saubert has some potential, but again, he's another unproven player. The big problem is that if an injury befalls Okwuegbunam, the Broncos will have trouble getting good production.
Bottom Line
The right tackle spot is the Broncos' biggest concern. The tight end deficiencies can be masked with the plethora of talent at wide receiver.
The inside linebacker position will not need two players on the field as often as the “good ole days” when that position was the heart of a defense.
However, if the right tackle remains a weak link, it could cause Wilson some hardship when dropping back to pass. At this point in the offseason, there are not many options to bring onto the roster.
Frankly, none of the options would be a worthwhile fix anyway. The Broncos can only hope that the faith they have put into potential will be realized, in part, by the hiring decisions made on the coaching staff.
