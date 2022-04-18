3 Broncos' Vets Poised to Become NFL Superstars in 2022

Things might never be the same for these three players.

The Denver Broncos have floundered in mediocrity for the past five seasons, but that's set to change in 2022. With the arrival of a nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback and a new offense under head coach Nathaniel Hackett, this team is poised to return to its glory days.

With the Broncos' new offense, there are going to be many players who will thrive, but there will be three veterans who will transform into superstars and be recognized across the NFL as such.

Courtland Sutton | WR

USA TODAY Sports

Sutton was well on his way to being a star in 2019, even with subpar quarterback play. His 72 receptions and 1,112 yards that season was good enough to get him a Pro Bowl selection and put him on the cusp of moving into the top wide receiver rankings for 2020.

Sutton's aggressiveness in coming down with those 50/50 tosses was an indication of his iron will and made him a fan favorite. However, his 2020 season was cut short by injury when he tore his ACL and was lost for the remaining 14 games.

In 2022, Sutton will be two years removed from the injury, and his confidence in that knee will be much stronger. He is no longer wearing the knee brace.

An elite quarterback creates a recipe for an All-Pro season. It would not be a surprise to see a stat line for Sutton of 85 catches for 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Dalton Risner | OG

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As a rookie, Risner was very impressive. He looked like he was going to be the Broncos' next great offensive guard, but that was under Rich Scangarello’s offensive scheme.

When the Broncos replaced Scangarello as offensive coordinator with Pat Shurmur, the unit went from the zone-blocking scheme to more of a power running style, and Risner did not fit that approach. He still produced decent seasons over the next two years, but he did not take the leap forward many were expecting.

Enter the Hackett offense, with an All-Pro at quarterback, and the move back to the zone-blocking style that so fits Risner’s abilities. The creative style of Hackett versus the stagnant style of Shurmer will create mismatches and less predictability which will help the offensive line perform better during games.

It's not outside the bounds of the plausible to see Risner get recognized for his performances with awards in 2022.

Russell Wilson | QB

Russell Wilson Twitter

Having Wilson on this list seems very convenient. He is already an elite quarterback with a Super Bowl win under his belt. However, he has not been recognized for his greatness to its full extent.

Wilson has never received a single vote in the MVP race, nor a first-team All-Pro accolade. In Seattle, Wilson endured a run-first and play-defense attitude while being sacked on average 42 times per season. That's going to change in Denver.

Hackett will unleash Wilson. The offense Hackett led in Green Bay led to Aaron Rodgers winning back-to-back MVP awards at 37 and 38 years old. With Hackett bringing that scheme to Denver, it is not a stretch to think that Wilson could have his best statistical seasons.

Look for Wilson to finally be considered in the MVP race, and he could be the front runner for that award over the next few seasons. His star status will be fully recognized as all eyes will be on the turnaround that happens in the Mile High City.

