Broncos Reveal Injury to Starting WR Tim Patrick

Patrick picked up the injury against the Jaguars.

With Jerry Jeudy (ankle) already on injured reserve, the Denver Broncos took another hit to its wide receiver corps with Tim Patrick sustaining a hip injury in Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Vic Fangio revealed.

“He had a hip during the game, and actually came in today better than we thought he would," Fangio told reporters Monday. "We don’t think it’s anything too bad.”

It's unclear when Patrick was injured at Jacksonville. The fourth-year veteran, starting opposite Courtland Sutton, finished with three catches for 37 yards and a touchdown amid Denver's 23-13 victory.

Patrick's status will be updated again Wednesday when the Broncos begin full-scale install for their Week 3 home opener versus the New York Jets.

If he were to miss time, K.J. Hamler is next in line to start while Sutton receives the lion's share of WR targets. The latter, returning from a torn ACL, posted a career-high 159 yards on nine catches against the Jaguars, logging 53 of 69 offensive snaps.

“Good," Fangio said Monday in response to how Sutton felt after the game. "He actually got a bruise that showed up today when he came in, but overall he’s is fine. His knee is great.”

Sunday's conquest proved costly for the battered Broncos, who also lost outside linebacker Bradley Chubb to an ankle aggravation and inside linebacker Josey Jewell to a season-ending torn pectoral.

"We had some other little nicks here and there, but those were the two main ones,” Fangio said of Chubb and Jewell.

