SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Tim Patrick Reveals Unique Tool he Used to 'Hype' Jerry Jeudy Amid Drops Slump

KeithCummings

Jerry Jeudy's performance last week in which he dropped five passes has made some in Broncos Country seriously doubt his credentials. Natural talent can be squandered when it doesn’t meet with the proper levels of dedication to the game or craft. 

The Denver Broncos' rookie first-round wideout has talents too prodigious to fail. Amid the myriad of challenges that have confronted the Broncos, the season-ending knee injury to No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton has to be ranked at the top, or runner up, on the team's list of misfortunes. 

In Sutton’s absence, third-year wideout Tim Patrick, a former undrafted rookie, has stepped in to bridge the gap. Patrick’s career year has seen him catch 49 passes for 696 yards and a team-high six receiving touchdowns. 

Patrick has positioned himself nicely for a pay-bump as he enters the offseason as a restricted free agent. In the wake of Jeudy’s butterfingers, the rookie would be wise to take note of just how personally Patrick takes it when he lets one get away from him.

“You have your drop—have that moment where you’re mad and frustrated about it because it’s obviously not something you want to happen,” Patrick explained. “So, don’t act like it’s just cool and everything, because it’s not.”

Don't take that to mean that Patrick hasn't been supportive of his slumping rookie teammate. He's done his duty to be the hype man and try to encourage Jeudy.

"I just let him know, 'Like man, you're Jerry Jeudy at the end of the day.' I let him know he's probably one of the best route running guys I've ever seen before," Patrick said. "The talent he has, and I think sometimes you just have to remind yourself who you truly are."

Patrick had a trick up his sleeve to help his younger teammates get in the right Alpha headspace for gameday. It's probably come in handy for Jeudy amid the slump.

"I told guys throughout the whole year, sometimes before a game, 'I know stuff hasn't been going our way all year, go back and watch your old highlight tapes. Just remind yourself who you are. Nobody can be you better than you, so just be yourself and just at the end of the day you have to be your biggest fan.' I just do a little hyping up there," Patrick revealed.

Patrick is predicting big things next season, but a lot will depend on Jeudy getting over his virulent case of the 'dropsies', and that will boil down to hard work and dedication as displayed by Patrick throughout 2020. But a big part of that is mastering whatever is going on between Jeudy's ears.

"I just told him sometimes you just got to look the ball all the way in and he said he was, so it's just a thing that's in the head now at this point," Patrick said. "The only thing that's going to fix it is him going out there and making plays. I don't think nothing somebody says to him or anything he does as practice is going to help. I think he literally has to go out there and make a big play in the game and he'll forget that.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Patrick is extremely bullish on the potential of the Broncos' receiving corps once they're all healthy and on the field again together next season.

“I feel like we could be unstoppable,” Patrick said. “We showed it this year and we were missing out biggest part of our receiving corps. Just bringing Courtland back, I don’t think there’s no such thing as double-teaming us because I feel like we can all break out of any game and teams are going to have to play us straight up and it’s going to be very, very, very hard to stop us.”

The potential of the unit moving forward is exciting, and with Patrick growing in confidence during 2020, he figures to be a major part of the game plan should the Broncos front office accommodate him. Patrick knows that Sutton's unfortunate injury afforded him the chance for more playing time. 

But moving up the depth chart to be the X-receiver in Sutton's stead, ahead of even Jeudy, boiled down to having the right attitude.

“Definitely opportunity plays a big part, but just my mentality coming into this year, “ Patrick explained. “After going into my second year, you just build more confidence the more you play. I got put in a situation where I was able to play a lot more, so I was able to learn a lot more. My whole mindset – I had a routine this year that I stuck to the whole year and I think that’s a big part of some of my successes this year too.”

Patrick's practice routine has been old school, with the traditional jugs machine give way to Mark Thewes' (Broncos' Vice President of Football Operations & Compliance) more organic passes. Thewes has thrown with Patrick every day after practice, as many as 100 balls. 

Patrick feels the random placement of the ball from a human arm gives him more authentic game-type conditions to best sharpen his receiving skills.

“I just know that’s how my mind works because in the game you never know where the ball is going to be,” Patrick said. “It’s going to be a surprise and you just have to react to it, and it’s the same way when I’m getting catches with him. He’s not perfect, so like, sometimes they’re going to be bad balls and I have to react to it. I feel like it’s been helping me so far this year.”

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos Predicted to Draft Ohio State QB Justin Fields with First-Round Pick

Drew Lock might have serious competition in 2021.

Zack Kelberman

by

SB50lives

Broncos Urged to Fire Pat Shurmur, Hire Top Kyle Shanahan Assistant as OC

Here's an idea.

Zack Kelberman

by

debil orange

Fangio Uncorks Ominous Warning to Jerry Jeudy After 5-Drop Performance

Vic Fangio had a message for Jerry Jeudy following Week 16's ugly performance.

Chad Jensen

by

Smythe72

Elway Tips Broncos' Hand on Drew Lock's Future: 'We Still Have High Hopes'

Did John Elway telegraph to Broncos Country the team's intention with Drew Lock next year?

Chad Jensen

by

SB50lives

Broncos Advised to 'Fix' Team by Acquiring Raiders QB Marcus Mariota

Denver should "legitimately press" Drew Lock.

Zack Kelberman

by

Breed

'Generational Talents': Chubb Sounds Off on Broncos Keeping Von Miller & Shelby Harris

The Broncos have some big decisions to make this year.

Chad Jensen

by

OldcoachB

Broncos at Chargers Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 16

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsLAC. Can the Broncos sweep the Chargers for the second straight year?

Chad Jensen

by

jammy4041

Fangio Waxes Oblivious on Von Miller's Future With Broncos

Will Von Miller return to play out the final year of his contract in Denver?

Chad Jensen

by

Sparkland

Broncos Country Lashes Out at Elway, Fangio Over State of Team

With the team sitting at 5-9 heading into Week 16, Broncos fans uncorked on John Elway and Vic Fangio.

Chad Jensen

by

DMaish

Jerry Jeudy Has Blunt Response to Dropping 5 Passes in Loss to Chargers

A football first for the No. 15 overall pick.

Zack Kelberman

by

PMcGok