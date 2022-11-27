The Denver Broncos' losing culture has endured for several seasons and carries a stench that can be detected for miles. The Broncos have not produced a winning season since 2016 and still cannot find a way to win games, even with a $250 billion quarterback.

There comes a time when the team must jettison players who just don’t know how to win. The Broncos' roster could be purged of the losing mentality and replaced with players who can provide a new mindset and, hopefully, help the team get back on the winning track, which could provide Denver with serious draft capital to restock the shelves.

The first step was taken when GM George Paton traded Bradley Chubb before the trade deadline. Chubb had not been a contributor to a winning season in Denver. That trade could only be the beginning of the purge, not the end.

It may be tough to part with these players, but the Broncos are going to have to make some difficult decisions to figure out the right chemistry and turn this ship around.

Justin Simmons | S

The biggest name could be Simmons.

Simmons is a good player and great in the community, but since he took over as the starting safety in 2017, the team has lost 59 games and has not sniffed a playoff berth. Letting him go would be tough, but it needs to be done.

A change of scenery may be good for Simmons, too. He is a quality player and would fetch a decent draft pick that could be used on a player who could breathe winning life into the team.

Garett Bolles | OT

The next player who needs to be sent packing to cleanse the losing mentality is the left tackle, Bolles, who has never experienced a winning season during his time in the NFL. Bolles is another good but not great player who could fetch a decent return if he is fully healed from the broken leg he suffered this season.

Courtland Sutton | WR

Sutton, who had significant promise before his injury back in 2020, is next in line. He has only seen team failure in the NFL.

Sutton still has a chance to be a solid player, but with another team. Denver could move on from another vet who has known only losing, regardless of what promise he may have.

There are definitely others that could be sent packing, but trading any of these three would not be easy. They're leaders of the team and quality players to a man, but they know only defeat and could return a decent haul on the trading block.

These moves could be necessary to change the Broncos' team mentality and culture and begin the process of rebuilding a winning football culture.

