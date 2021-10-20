    • October 20, 2021
    Report: Broncos 'Not In On' Rumored Tua Tagovailoa Trade Sweepstakes

    Swirling speculation surrounding the Dolphins QB.
    Author:

    Tua Tagovailoa could be on the move out of Miami, but contrary to the rumors, the (for-now) Dolphins quarterback is unlikely to land in the Mile High City.

    According to 9News' Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos are "not in on" apparent Tagovailoa trade talks that reportedly could tie into a potential three-way deal involving Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

    What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    This developing story began in earnest Wednesday afternoon when NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported that Miami and Houston are "hammering out" the perimeters of a trade sending Watson to South Florida. Wilson, though, cautioned there are "other moving parts" at play, on which an agreement is contingent.

    "Another team's potential involvement in another potential trade, not involving Deshaun Watson, is a factor in this situation, per league sources," Wilson tweeted.

    Klis cited the above in reporting "it's not the Broncos," and ensuing speculation indicated the Washington Football Team — not Denver — is the frontrunner in the Tua sweepstakes, the domino that must fall for the Dolphins to secure his high-profile replacement.

    The fifth overall pick of the 2020 draft, Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,358 yards, 14 touchdowns, and seven interceptions across 13 appearances (12 starts). A dual-threat under center, he's added 132 rushing yards and four TDs on 43 carries.

    On his rookie contract through 2023, his age-25 campaign, Tagovailoa carries a $6.88 million salary-cap hit this season, per Spotrac.com.

    Klis reports the Broncos "still think highly" of current starting QB Teddy Bridgewater, who's expected to play in Thursday's game at Cleveland despite foot and quad injuries.

    The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 2.

