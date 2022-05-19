Skip to main content

Broncos Vets Turner, Compton, Anderson to 'Battle It Out' for Starting RT Gig

May the best blocker win.

Should the Denver Broncos release a depth chart today, listed at right tackle likely would be Billy Turner OR Tom Compton OR Calvin Anderson. As new offensive coordinator Justin Outten revealed, there is not yet an understood starter four months before the season-opener.

Instead, by design, there's an open competition between the troika — and may the best blocker win.

“I think we have really good options at that position," Outten told reporters on May 14. "I think it’s a very competitive position. It’s a veteran position. There are three guys with Billy, Tom, and Calvin. Those guys can battle it out, and I’m really excited about that position just to see how it plays out.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Interestingly, Turner, Compton, and Anderson all put pen to paper on one-year contracts this offseason. The belief is that Denver will re-evaluate the group in 2023, possibly awarding a second, longer-term deal to whoever shows best.

More interestingly, the club opted to bypass tackle during last month's NFL draft, selecting only fifth-round center Luke Wattenberg. The trend continued.

Turner followed Outten and rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett from Green Bay. He's the most experienced OT on the roster with 68 career starts (including 11 for the Broncos in 2018), and thus should be considered the tentative favorite to break the huddle Week 1.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Protecting Russell Wilson — the league's most sacked quarterback since 2017, a factor that expedited his Seahawks divorce — is the top priority. Per Pro Football Focus, Turner ceded three sacks across 497 pass-block snaps for the Packers last season, earning an ally in Hackett.

“Billy is the best, man. I mean, he’s such a great dude," Hackett said in March. "I think that with him—looking back at it, his experience through the flexibility and how he played—he would jump from one position to the other was something that would always blow me away. It was something I would talk to him about just how he approached it and how he works every day as a pro to be able to do something like that and play right tackle, left tackle, right guard. I mean, it’s really unbelievable. Just as a man as he is off the field is just awesome. I love him. I’m so excited to have him on our team.”

Nevertheless, the battle along Wilson's strong side underscores Denver's ever-changing front five, which also could see new starters at left guard and center, replacing Dalton Risner and Lloyd Cushenberry, respectively.

Maybe. Eventually.

“It’s just a matter of just getting on the field and practicing—that’s the bottom line," Outten said. "It’s way too early to go through that. It’s just the evaluation part of this. We’re all new and just feeling each other out. That’s the fun part about this transition. The guys understand that this is a competitive environment but it’s also good to help your teammates. If you go down with a shoelace and you’re not coaching that guy up and taking him under your wing, that’s the next guy up that’s going to help us try to win the [AFC] West. You’re all working together as a team and those guys have been really feeding off each other in that room.”

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (76) and guard Quinn Meinerz (77) take the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19.
News

Broncos Vets Turner, Compton, Anderson to 'Battle It Out' for Starting RT Gig

By Zack Kelberman8 minutes ago
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) works out during a Denver Broncos mini camp at UCHealth Training Center.
News

Russell Wilson has Chance to Become Youngest QB Ever to Defeat All 32 NFL Teams

By Bob Morris49 minutes ago
Denver Broncos defensive tackle DeShawn Williams (90) celebrates his sack with defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Broncos Player Profile: DeShawn Williams #99 | IDL

By Erick Trickel14 hours ago
USATSI_17115863
News

Report: Broncos, Cowboys To Conduct Joint Preseason Practice

By Zack Kelberman19 hours ago
Denver Bronco outside line backer Nik Bonitto (42) during rookie mini camp drills at UCHealth Training Center.
Film

Film Room: Examining Whether OLB Nik Bonitto Offers Long-Term Starter Upside

By Lance Sanderson20 hours ago
Russell Wilson Denver Broncos
News

SI Sportsbook Reveals Broncos' Odds of Making it to the Super Bowl

By Chad Jensen20 hours ago
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) celebrates an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Patrick Surtain II Ranked Among NFL's Best Players Under 25 by PFF

By Nick KendellMay 18, 2022
Nick Bonitto and Chris Allen
News

Broncos' DC Ejiro Evero Dishes on How Dom Capers has Already Helped

By Keith CummingsMay 18, 2022
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Report: Former Broncos' RB Phillip Lindsay Signs with Colts

By Nick KendellMay 17, 2022