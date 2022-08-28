8 Broncos Vested Veterans on Roster Bubble

The Denver Broncos have wrapped up their preseason with a 23-13 win over the Minnesota Vikings, and now begin the process of whittling down the roster to 53 players. There are, of course, several undrafted rookies who have made a good impression, plus several younger players who have been on notice, given the competition for roster spots.

And then there are the so-called "vested veterans," who are in a different position from younger players, in terms of what it means for their salaries.

Under the vested veteran rule, any player with at least four accrued seasons, but with no guaranteed money in his base salary, gets that salary fully guaranteed if he is on the 53-man roster for the Week 1 season opener.

For some veterans who were on the bubble, they had money already guaranteed, so the Broncos wouldn't save cash by cutting them. For others, though, the Broncos might be prepared to cut them to avoid guaranteeing their base salaries.

However, such players could be brought back after the Week 1 game, at which point they would be paid on a week-to-week basis, then could be cut later if the Broncos determine another player will serve the team better.

I want to talk about these players — which means you won't see players such as McTelvin Agim (who's still on his draft pick contract) or Malik Reed (who doesn't have at least four accrued seasons) discussed. Instead, we'll look at veterans on the bubble whose base salaries will become guaranteed, if they aren't already.

Let's look at the vested veterans who have been on the roster bubble, who likely has their roster spot secured and who could be cut, but in some cases, might be brought back after Week 1.

Josh Johnson | QB Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports Neither Johnson nor Brett Rypien has distinguished himself as the better option to be the backup quarterback. However, Rypien isn't a vested veteran, meaning his salary will not become fully guaranteed if he's on the Week 1 roster. Johnson's salary would, however. He's already received a $100K signing bonus, but the Broncos could save more than $1M in cash by cutting him. The Broncos could decide it's better to go with Rypien as the backup, but keep an eye on other options, whether that's bringing Johnson back at some point, signing another veteran who becomes available, or even adding a young QB off another team's practice squad. Prediction: He's cut. Mike Boone | RB Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports The Broncos could save $1.25M in cash by cutting Boone and going with a younger, less expensive running back. However, Boone's overall preseason play, particularly against the Vikings, has likely cemented his spot. Boone also brings more value to special teams than the other running backs on the roster. That gives him an advantage over other backs on the roster. Prediction: He stays. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily! Eric Tomlinson & Eric Saubert | TE Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Tomlinson was signed this offseason to be the primary blocking tight end. However, the Broncos then brought back Saubert, who has had his moments in the preseason. But Saubert hasn't put together enough to demonstrate that he should be kept ahead of Tomlinson, who has $1M in fully guaranteed salary due. It doesn't make sense to cut Tomlinson, given his guaranteed money, and it's not likely there will be interest in the trade market. Saubert is thus likely the odd man out. Prediction: Tomlinson stays, Saubert is cut. Cameron Fleming | OT Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports After Billy Turner and Tom Compton opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list, the Broncos brought back Fleming for veteran depth. Turner is practicing again, but Compton went on the PUP list for the regular season and will miss at least the first four games. That would seem to open the door for Fleming to make the final roster. However, the Broncos may not want to fully guarantee Fleming's $1.1M base salary. That may mean the Broncos cut him and keep a younger lineman around for Week One, then bring Fleming back. That gives the Broncos flexibility to move on from Fleming if or when Compton is cleared to play. Prediction: He's cut, but brought back after Week 1. Graham Glasgow | OG Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports Some may have wondered if Glasgow might be on the trading block, or even cut, and the Broncos would go with younger players for interior offensive line depth. But that has changed for several reasons. One is that Netanue Muti underwent surgery, and while he won't miss much time, he'll likely be brought back slowly. Second, Glasgow is clearly the best depth option among the guards, plus his experience at center will help. It doesn't make sense for the Broncos to move Glasgow at this point. The younger players who provide depth at guard and center are better options for the practice squad. And with Glasgow guaranteed $3.1M, there are no cash savings by cutting him. Prediction: He stays. Mike Purcell | DL Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports A lot of people — myself included — believed that Purcell could be cut after training camp, given that he's due $3M in base salary and is likely to be lower on the depth chart. However, Purcell has put in good work during training camp, to the point that the coaching staff didn't play him at all during the preseason. If he was on the bubble, you would think he'd see action in at least one preseason game. All signs point to Purcell making the final roster. Prediction: He stays. Sam Martin | P Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports The Broncos have had a competition between Martin and newcomer Corliss Waitman for the punting job. That was a signal that the Broncos might want to move on from Martin. However, it's worth asking if Waitman has done enough to convince the coaching staff to go with him over Martin. While Martin isn't a top punter, he can be effective. This one likely comes down to how confident the Broncos are in Waitman. Prediction: A true 50-50 split.

