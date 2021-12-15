Vic Fangio Calls Out Broncos Fans for No-Shows, Crowd Noise

A theory exists which posits that the 7-6 Denver Broncos must finish 3-1 over the final four games to secure its first playoff berth since 2015. If you subscribe to that theory, you probably agree the Broncos are facing an essential must-win Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, who share the same record and are similarly clinging to life in the volatile AFC.

For all intents and purposes, this is a postseason game for Denver — a game they have to have, a game real contenders would conquer. And head coach Vic Fangio is hoping, perhaps a bit skeptically, Broncos Country brings a postseason environment to Empower Field at Mile High.

“I don’t think it’s a problem getting ready for it. They’ll be ready for it. Our fans are great [and] our stadium is electric all the time," Fangio said Monday, December 13. "Maybe there’ll just be a few less no shows and it’ll even be a little bit louder.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Fangio hit on an interesting topic during his always-pointed remarks: no shows. There were a whopping 10,005 in last week's win over the Detroit Lions, per Denver7's Troy Renck. Officially, out of 76,211 distributed tickets, 66,206 fans showed up on an afternoon where the team honored legendary wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who had tragically passed away three days prior.

The absences, however, weren't felt, as booming "DT" chants rained down throughout the 38-10 shellacking.

The sense of urgency around Dove Valley is palpable; the Broncos are playing meaningful December football and Fangio is coaching for his job. He vows the team will uphold its end against Cincinnati, an opponent very much unlike the hapless Lions.

He hopes the home crowd does its part, too.

“Obviously, it’s the next game. We’re at the tail end of the season and our goal is to win this next game," Fangio said. "It’s a big game—there’s no denying that—for them and for us. Our whole focus will be to win this game.”

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!