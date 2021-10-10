    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Fangio: Broncos CB Kyle Fuller 'Had a Bad Day' in Loss to Steelers

    Fuller was abused by Big Ben and company.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio offered no absolution and pulled no punches for starting cornerback Kyle Fuller's performance amid Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    “He got beat. He had a bad day," Fangio bluntly told reporters after the 27-19 affair at Heinz Field, Denver's second consecutive defeat.

    What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

    Indeed, continuing a season-long trend, Fuller was targeted repeatedly by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who found wide receiver Diontae Johnson for a 50-yard touchdown on Pittsburgh's opening drive. Johnson simply ran past Fuller, who did not have over-the-top safety help, putting the Broncos in an early hole from which they never recovered.

    “Just gotta make a play on the ball," Fuller said in his postgame remarks.

    Fuller's day would only get worse. Later in the first half, on a 3rd-and-15 from Denver's 18-yard line, the former All-Pro was flagged for pass interference in the end zone. Once again left in single coverage against Johnson, he failed to turn his head with the ball in the air and initiated contact, making it an easy call for the officials — and an easier ensuing score for the Steelers.

    “Gotta get my head back around … just too much contact," Fuller conceded after the game, adding, "I have to have a short memory. They were running (an) offense where corners are put in that position (of being attacked)."

    In the interest of fairness, Fuller wasn't the only Broncos defensive back that warrants criticism. Justin Simmons, the NFL's third-highest-paid safety, was caught out of position a few times and first-round rookie CB Pat Surtain II whiffed on multiple tackle attempts.

    Collectively, the team's secondary surrendered 12 passing first downs and 391 total yards to previously 1-3 Pittsburgh — 253 of which came on the arm of 39-year-old Roethlisberger, who looked like an old, wily QB reborn, completing 15-of-25 passes for 253 yards, two TDs, and zero interceptions.

    "We didn't play well enough on defense," Fangio said. "You go on the road and give up 27 points you're not going to win many games."

    There's a good chance the Broncos return Ronald Darby in Week 6, a home meeting with Derek Carr and the rival Raiders. If so, look for Darby to retake his CB1 role, mercifully, from Fuller, who's become a defensive liability the club cannot afford to keep exposing.

    Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

    Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

    Kyle Fuller
    News

    Fangio: Broncos CB Kyle Fuller 'Had a Bad Day' in Loss to Steelers

    17 minutes ago
    Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio looks at his play chart on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19.
    News

    3 Studs, 3 Duds in Broncos' 27-19 Loss to Steelers

    44 minutes ago
    Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs after a pass reception against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Heinz Field.
    News

    4 Little Things that Cost Broncos Big-Time in Loss to Steelers

    1 hour ago
    Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (96) tackle Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19.
    News

    3 Bitter Takeaways from Broncos' 27-19 Loss to Steelers

    1 hour ago
    Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) celebrates an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
    News

    Broncos' Key Rookie of Week 5: Patrick Surtain II | CB

    17 hours ago
    Denver Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (16) before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Broncos Sign WR to Roster After Courtland Sutton Injury

    Oct 9, 2021
    Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) prepares to pass in the first quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High.
    News

    Onus Falls on Teddy Bridgewater to Exploit Pittsburgh's Defensive Weakness

    Oct 9, 2021
    Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) is double blocked by Pittsburgh Steelers offensive guard David DeCastro (66) and offensive tackle Chuks Okorafor (76) in the first quarter at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
    News

    Broncos' Key Matchup vs. Steelers Gives Vic Fangio Massive Advantage

    Oct 9, 2021
    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) hands the football off to running back Najee Harris (22) during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
    News

    3 Keys to a Broncos' Victory Over Steelers in Week 5

    Oct 9, 2021