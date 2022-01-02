Report: Vic Fangio Must 'Make Compelling Case' to Remain Broncos HC

On the surface, Vic Fangio's seat feels cooler than anticipated.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that although his future with the organization is "up in the air," the embattled Denver Broncos head coach "has the respect of the building" and "compelling case" to general manager George Paton could lead to Fangio's retention in 2022.

"There has been no firm decision on coach Vic Fangio, but it's safe to say his future is firmly up in the air, according to several sources with knowledge of the situation," Rapoport reported. "Fangio didn't make the playoffs in his first two seasons, and it's headed that way for a third. Having 14 players currently on the COVID list doesn't help his cause to finish over .500. An incredible defensive mind with a great relationship with the front office and players, Fangio has the respect of the building. GM George Paton, who will make the call on Fangio, has built a strong working relationship with him and has a lot of respect for Fangio as a coach.

"But history does not speak well on a coach heading into his fourth year without having made the playoffs. It appears Fangio would have to make a compelling case to stay -- with the way the team finishes the year and his plans to fix the issues plaguing Denver, especially its struggling offense -- to ensure he gets a chance for a fourth season."

This potential outcome for Fangio — keeping his job under the condition that he shakes up his staff, pink-slipping offensive boss Pat Shurmur and special teams coordinator Tom McMahon, perhaps among others — has been speculated during 7-8 Denver's recent downturn.

Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline reported on Dec. 30 that if the Broncos somehow qualified for the playoffs, "they are not going to fire Fangio." Pauline, too, noted the apparent front-office simpatico.

"First thing I’m told is there’s no animus," he said. "There’s no dislike between George Paton, the relatively new general manager, and Fangio."

However ...

"Fangio is a coach that Paton inherited. So if they don’t make the playoffs, they go 7-10, they’re going to move on," Pauline said.

In other words, Fangio, 63, has a two-game audition — Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers and in Week 18 versus the Kansas City Chiefs — to prove he deserves a fourth, lame-duck year. His fate should be decided on or just before Jan. 10, the day after the season finale, also known as Black Monday.

If Paton opts to part ways, the Broncos reportedly may target Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as his successor, Pauline reported.

“Dan Quinn — who worked with George Paton years ago in Miami, so they have a relationship working together — is the name that right now is being bandied about as a potential replacement for Fangio if Fangio is in fact fired at the end of the season,” he said on Dec. 30.

