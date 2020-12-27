Multiple NFL insiders, both on the national and local levels, confirmed Sunday that Vic Fangio will remain the Denver Broncos head coach in 2021.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that although Denver missed the playoffs for a fifth straight season, the team's higher-ups "recognize the importance of stability and believe in Fangio, according to sources. They know how he operates, respect his approach and believe he was dealt a difficult hand this season."

Schefter is alluding to several catastrophic injury losses, including star linebacker Von Miller and wide receiver Courtland Sutton, among others, as well as the "challenges" related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the Broncos to play without a quarterback in Week 12 against the Saints.

9News' Mike Klis notes that Fangio was "pretty much assured" he'd get at least three seasons "from the moment" he was hired. Klis also cited Broncos CEO Joe Ellis and general manager John Elway's desire for continuity among the coaches. Ellis and Elway feel, according to Klis, that Fangio is a "very good" coach who will continue to grow with the job — but the clock will be ticking.

"Make no mistake, he'll have to continue to show improvement to coach year 4. A 12-18 mark is not acceptable no matter how many injuries. Key is better QB play," Klis reported.

Fangio, who handles the defensive play-calling in addition to his HC duties, holds a 12-18 record through 30 games. The Broncos currently sit at 5-9, with a defense that ranks 21st in total yards and an offense that ranks 28th in points.

It's probable that Fangio tweaks his staff this offseason. It's possible he pushes for a new starting quarterback. But the Broncos are seeing this through with the longtime assistant, who signed a four-year contract in January 2019.

