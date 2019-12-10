Mile High
Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Fangio Reveals What he Needs to See From Drew Lock This Week at Arrowhead

Chad Jensen

September 17, 2015. That was the last time the Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Been some lean, dark days in Denver since the Broncos hoisted the Lombardi Trophy following Super Bowl 50. After winning five-straight Division titles, the AFC West has since belonged to the Chiefs, with the Broncos struggling to compete while fielding a comedy of musical chairs at head coach and quarterback. 

Fans hoped that the unfortunate losing streak vs. the Chiefs would come to an end earlier this year with a new head coach and a former Super Bowl MVP at quarterback. But even with Patrick Mahomes going down with a dislocated knee in the second quarter of the rivals' Week 7 tilt, the Chiefs boat-raced the Broncos at Empower Field, extending their winning streak to eight consecutive games. 

However, with the upstart rookie Drew Lock having so recently gone into NRG Stadium and shellacked the playoff-caliber Houston Texans 38-24, making NFL history along the way, fans feel like for once in a long time, momentum (and perhaps the law of averages) is on Denver's side. 

Lock grew up in Lee's Summit, MO, about 22 miles outside of Kansas City. So this coming week's road trip to Arrowhead Stadium is very much a homecoming of sorts. 

Lock vs. Mahomes. This week's matchup could be a preview of the AFC West's marquee head-to-head QB duel for years to come. 

If the Broncos are going to come out on top, it'll take another sensational performance by Lock, no doubt, but Coach Fangio is looking for something very specific in his expectations for his rookie QB in Week 15. 

“Hopefully more of the same," Fangio said on Monday from Broncos HQ. "Maybe be clean and not throw a pick this game."

What happens next for the Broncos with Drew Lock? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Anytime you go against an elite team, the margin of error is slim. Lock is fortunate the Broncos defense was able to bail him out of the third quarter interception he threw in his debut back in Week 13, and equally so that his team had a multi-score lead when he threw his second pick in Houston the following game.

Still, Lock's 5-to-2 TD-to-INT ratio is a healthy one. But if he's going to, as Coach Fangio calls it, play a "clean game", this week in Arrowhead would be the most fortuitous time to do so. 

There's a fine line between being protecting the ball and being timid. Lock has shown a propensity through two starts of being fearless when throwing vertically. He's been the impetus for some big passing plays downfield. And the Broncos recognize that. 

"Really, he’s just progressing the way we had hoped—better in Week 2 than he was in Week 1," Fangio said on Monday. "I thought he felt comfortable out there. I think it was good that we got him his first start at home so when he got his first start on the road, it wasn’t his overall first start. We have to go play another really good team this week. He’s going to have to deal with the hometown stuff that you guys and they will want to write about. I feel good where he’s at.”

As for whether Lock's performance through his first two starts has been authoritative enough to cement him as the Broncos bonafide long-term quarterback, publicly, Fangio pumped the brakes. Privately, my bet is that the Broncos are thrilled with Lock's emergence. 

“I don’t know. It’s two games," Fangio said. "Who’s long-term right now? He’s doing good. He’s done well for two games. That’s about all it is.”

So far, the Broncos' plan for Lock has paid dividends. The Broncos had six different starting quarterbacks between Peyton Manning's retirement and Lock's ascension. Being that he's the No. 7 QB to start for the Broncos post-Super Bowl 50, if that's not an auspicious omen in the Mile High City, I don't know what is. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
ac64
ac64

Unfortunately the streak will continue unless Broncos “D” can contain PM

EchoChamber
EchoChamber

I like Fangio talking like Belichick. Keeping it real.

bulltrout
bulltrout

he still is a rookie and now there are 2 games of film on him.............

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos at Texans Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 14

Chad Jensen
219 0

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsHOU. Can Drew Lock get two straight wins?

Elway Weighs in on Rich Scangarello's 2019 Body of Work

KeithCummings
33 0

The Broncos front-office czar spoke extensively of Rich Scangarello ahead of Week 14.

Drew Lock Earns Unquestioned 2020 Starting Job with Statement Win over Texans

Zack Kelberman
8 2

There should be no doubt in the minds of the Broncos' brass about Drew Lock being the guy in 2020.

Fangio on Scangarello's Play-Calling: We had to 'Try to Win, Not Hope to Win'

Chad Jensen
8 1

The Denver Broncos offensive coordinator attacked his Week 14 test vs. Houston with a different mindset.

Broncos Individual Player Grades For Week 14 vs. Texans Revealed

Erick Trickel
5 0

How did the individual players grade out in Drew Lock's first road test against a playoff-caliber opponent?

Fangio on Broncos' Handling of Drew Lock: 'We Played it Just Right'

Chad Jensen
7 0

Right or wrong, the Broncos are reaping the rewards for finally starting Drew Lock.

With Lock Under Center, Broncos Could Field a Top Offense in 2020

Erick Trickel
4 0

Drew Lock appears to be the Broncos' long searched for and awaited quarterback solution. What does that mean for the offense in 2020?

Drew Lock’s Startling Progress has Increasingly Earned him Trust & Support of Broncos Coaches

KeithCummings
1 0

The Broncos opened up the playbook for Drew Lock in Week 14 and the results were bombastic.

5 Takeaways From Broncos' 38-24 Drubbing of the Texans

Lance Sanderson
6 0

The Broncos boat-raced the Texans in Drew Lock's first career road start. What did we learn?

Drew Lock's NFL Debut Produced a Concerning Advanced Metric

Nick Kendell
19 1

Drew Lock's NFL debut excited Broncos fans, but there was one metric that would imply proceeding with caution.