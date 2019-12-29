Fangio's 'Death by Inches' Ethos Will be Validated if Broncos' O-Line can Help Lindsay Eclipse 1,000 Yards

As Denver Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay stands only 42 yards away from his second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season, he understands and values the bigger picture above any individual glory. In recent years, the Broncos have struggled massively along the offensive line and have long searched for answers to the extensive list of woes that have plagued them.

These days, it feels that at long last the O-line is turning itself around under the teachings and guidance of well-respected line coach Mike Munchak. Lindsay may well get the applause and credit on Sunday for reaching the landmark but it’s the groundwork Munchak has laid for future success that Lindsay is most enthusiastic about.

“I think overall, other than just the 1,000 yards, I’m excited about the team and what’s to come," Lindsay said over Christmas.

The CU boy is not the only one within the Broncos' young leadership that is paying attention to the hard work Munchak is putting in behind the scenes to provide a solid foundation upfront to build upon. Offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello also took time out to heap praise on his coaching colleague this week.

“I would give credit to Mike Munchak, first of all,” Scangarello said when speaking on Friday. “He’s about as good a coach as there is in this league. He’s an ultra-positive guy. It doesn’t matter what adversity faces those guys. He’s just been really upbeat with them and he’s kept them in it."

Overcoming all the coaching challenges, including infuriating penalties and mental breakdowns, have fully tested the veteran coach's 'death by inches' philosophy all year. The recent injury crisis also saw a crucial reshuffle where Munchak inserted backups Patrick Morris and Jake Rodgers into the starting lineup, netting positive performances from both. His head coach, Vic Fangio, was well aware of how successful these quick adjustments were.

“Yeah, we’ve had a lot this year," Fangio said earlier this week. "I know that Mike was I’m sure proud of those guys with the way they played and the way we were able to function with them."

Should No. 30 indeed power his way to more statistical success this season, it’s the groundwork that is being put down in front of him that should see more personal accolades down the line. But that’s not to say that the young back is not fully aware that the position group still needs to work hard and improve in order to blast more holes open for him.

“I see an offensive line that is a younger offensive line that understands what they need to do better and mainly, that’s just firing out and getting to the next level, which it takes time,” Lindsay noted.

Showing patience and buying into the fundamental coaching basics are now the recipe for more sustained success as far as the Broncos' running game is concerned. GM John Elway will be hoping that his O-line guru can also get the unit's pass blocking whipped into shape, especially with his emerging quarterback Drew Lock poised to start in the Orange and Blue next season.

