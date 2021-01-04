SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Video Reveals Why Noah Fant Threw Ball at Raiders Coach

Chad Jensen

As the second quarter of the Denver Broncos' Week 17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders drew to a close, quarterback Drew Lock hit tight end Noah Fant for a nine-yard gain. Fant was pushed out of bounds, which sent him careening into the Raiders' sideline. 

Instead of throwing out arms to help slow Fant down, a Raiders coach opted to 'shoulder-check' Fant, which immediately triggered a retaliation on the part of the player. Fant threw the ball at the Raiders coach and could be seen jawing with him and head coach Jon Gruden as he returned to his huddle. 

Here's how it unfolded. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Broncos would go on to lose to the Raiders, 32-31, being swept by their AFC West Division foe for the first time in many, many years. After the game, at least one Bronco chimed in to castigate that Raiders coach, who was maskless and thus hard to identify, for his unsportsmanlike conduct. 

"This had me hot watching on TV... He backin' up already but decides to lean in on Noah. Miss me with that BS. Let me come to that sideline full speed at that coach," Broncos nose tackle Mike Purcell tweeted. 

The behavior of the Raiders coach was obviously missed by the officials on-field but it wouldn't be surprising to see him receive discipline from the NFL. Was it the most egregious thing ever? Definitely not. 

Was it ethically acceptable? Absolutely not. Let's face it, it was a very 'Raider' thing to do. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos vs. Raiders Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 17

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog LVvsDEN. Can the Broncos end this painful season with a divisional win?

Chad Jensen

by

KeithCummings

7 Winners, 2 Big-Time Losers in Broncos' 32-31 Loss to Raiders

The Broncos lost a heartbreaker to the Raiders to close out the season. Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Chad Jensen

by

Pooptonya

3 Takeaways from Broncos' 32-31 Loss to Raiders That Could Echo Into Offseason

The Broncos snatched defeat from the jaws of victory... again.

Lance Sanderson

by

JumperFG

'Generational Talents': Chubb Sounds Off on Broncos Keeping Von Miller & Shelby Harris

The Broncos have some big decisions to make this year.

Chad Jensen

by

OrangeKen

Broncos Predicted to Draft Ohio State QB Justin Fields with First-Round Pick

Drew Lock might have serious competition in 2021.

Zack Kelberman

by

CUBuffinTX

Shurmur Opens Up Reluctantly On Parting Message to Drew Lock Entering Offseason

What will the plan be for Drew Lock entering what could be the most important offseason of his career?

Chad Jensen

by

Gimmemy8iron

Broncos Urged to Fire Pat Shurmur, Hire Top Kyle Shanahan Assistant as OC

Here's an idea.

Zack Kelberman

by

MileHiJ

Elway Tips Broncos' Hand on Drew Lock's Future: 'We Still Have High Hopes'

Did John Elway telegraph to Broncos Country the team's intention with Drew Lock next year?

Chad Jensen

by

Stevehopkins

Fangio Uncorks Ominous Warning to Jerry Jeudy After 5-Drop Performance

Vic Fangio had a message for Jerry Jeudy following Week 16's ugly performance.

Chad Jensen

by

Smythe72

Fangio Waxes Oblivious on Von Miller's Future With Broncos

Will Von Miller return to play out the final year of his contract in Denver?

Chad Jensen

by

broncowill33