Report: Broncos Identify GM 'Candidate to Beat,' Closing in on Hire

Three qualified participants are left standing in the Denver Broncos general manager sweepstakes. But a new, impenetrable front-runner reportedly has emerged as the search nears its apex.

9News' Mike Klis reported Sunday that Minnesota Vikings assistant GM George Paton "remains the candidate to beat" in a three-man race that — after New England Patriots assistant director of player personnel Dave Ziegler pulled out — includes Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly and New Orleans Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot.

The Broncos conducted Zoom interviews over the weekend with each of the candidates, as well as in-house director of college scouting Brian Stark. The brain-trust — a hiring contingent comprised of outgoing GM John Elway, soon-to-be outgoing CEO Joe Ellis, head coach Vic Fangio, and PR boss Patrick Smyth — will conduct at least one in-person meeting prior to announcing its decision.

“I see the dominoes falling within the next 24-48 hours," Klis reported.

Paton is annually among the league's hottest executive prospects. He just completed his 14th season in Minnesota, working alongside GM Rick Spielman. Together, since 2012, the duo has overseen two NFC North division titles, four playoff berths, and four double-digit win campaigns — a cumulative 79-63-2 record.

The Vikings have drafted particularly well under Paton's watch. Per the team's official website, his "primary focus is coordinate scouting and personnel functions" as well as "lend his expertise to the College Scouting Department."

Here's the rub: Paton is drawing interest from numerous other teams; he's considered the favorite for the Detroit Lions' GM vacancy. So if Denver wants him, they might have to put on the full-court press.

Paton and Kelly, another top candidate, are free to accept the job and begin work immediately. But Fontenot, because the Saints are in the playoffs, might have to wait weeks to formally put pen to paper, per NFL rules.

Fontenot reportedly is the front-runner to head the Atlanta Falcons' front office, with Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady part of a packaged deal to become Atlanta's next HC.

